Riley has a "ton of confidence" in the Clemson offense, Cade Klubnik

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Garrett Riley has seen his offense and his quarterback improve each week, and heading into this week’s showdown with Florida State, he has confidence in both. Clemson scored 66 points against Charleston Southern and added 48 against Florida Atlantic last Saturday, and now has a major leap in competition when the Seminoles come calling. Riley sat down with the media Monday and was asked what he’s learned about his offense through the first three games of the season. “I feel like you got a feel of our team in terms of going through some adversity, getting behind the eight ball on some things,” Riley said. “And so, I think what we found out is we have a team and guys that don't flinch. And that's what I told our guys the other day before our game is that's a hell of a characteristic to know as a coach this early in the season. I think that's something we can always lean on as we move forward. I've seen a lot of different guys get involved here the last couple games, which has been positive. I've seen a quarterback that's maturing and growing and improving like I expected. I feel like we're starting to really jell upfront with just some chemistry and things of that nature. So, I feel like we know our team right now as a whole.” Klubnik made several mistakes early in the win over Charleston Southern, but Riley has seen the sophomore from Texas take a step forward. “He's improved. This guy has made some really, really good throws, and several of these have been some of his wild plays with guys in his face. Again, that's a good characteristic to have, especially as a young quarterback,” Riley said. “We're starting to see some of those signs. Yeah, just the game speed of it and being on time, going through the reads, those are things that, again, he's continuing to get better and better at. It's going to be a big key for us in this game and moving forward. But I've seen him make strides. Has he played perfect? No. But I've certainly seen him grow in a lot of ways here in the last five quarters for him. I really feel like he's taking a step in the right direction for sure.” It all adds up to confidence in both the offense and Klubnik as the Tigers head into the teeth of conference play. “A ton of confidence in our guys and what we're doing and their ability to produce and create plays. And so, we know any conference you're in it's going to be difficult. And as you get into that conference race, it's going to be tough. Our guys are prepared for that,” Riley said. “A lot of them have been through it themselves. “We have a lot of experience to draw from that perspective. But I still think our guys have... I just really feel like they're going to be in a great position moving forward. And I think they're a hungry and confident group. I really do. Like I said, we've had a couple of critical errors in that Duke game that obviously set you back. But these guys' confidence didn't break at all.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest