Riley flying to Ohio Thursday to see quarterback prospect throw

David Hood by Senior Writer -

New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is set to watch the latest quarterback target for the Tigers throw Thursday in Ohio. Ethan Grunkemeyer is a 2024 prospect out of Lewis Center (OH) Olentangy who is quickly making a name for himself. Penn State recently offered, joining the likes of Minnesota, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Duke, and Northwestern. Boston College and Stanford are also starting to show interest, and now Riley and the Tigers want to take a look. “I heard from him about a, a couple of weeks back, and it was really cool,” Grunkemeyer told TigerNet. “Growing up watching them as a premier program was cool, and it was really cool to have them reach out. We don’t have spring practice in Ohio, but Coach Riley is coming up Thursday to watch me throw.” Grunkemeyer said he knows about the Clemson program after watching Ohio State go head-to-head with the Tigers in the College Football Playoff. “I've known a decent amount about them since Ohio State has played them in the past,” he said. Growing up in Columbus, you know, I watched those games. They're just a really good program. A powerhouse, a blueblood. I think Coach Swinney does a really good job of maintaining that and they have a really good season every year. I think that's one of the biggest things is that's a winning program, wins a lot of rings and I think that's super impressive.” Grunkemeyer completed over 64 percent of his passes for 2,649 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior with another five rushing scores. He thinks he would be a good fit for Riley’s offense. “TCU had a top offense last year, and I think him coming into a place like Clemson, it can be really good with the players that they have there,” Grunkemeyer said. “His offense will really fit in and I think it’s going to take Clemson to new heights with the way he runs it and how efficient it is and how they move the ball down the field.” How is Riley handling the process with Grunkemeyer? “The first thing is really just building a relationship with me on the phone and through my coaches,” Grunkemeyer said. “That the next step is coming out to watch me throw, like I mentioned earlier, and then kind of moving from there. We've been on the phone, a decent amount and kind of just building that relationship as of now.” As for the Thursday session, Grunkemeyer isn’t feeling any pressure. “It's really cool. Growing up it's been my dream to play high level football,” he said. “So it’s kind of surreal. But at the same time it's just handling business and throwing like I know I can throw and not letting the pressure get to me.” What would a Clemson offer mean? “They do a great job developing their quarterbacks,” Grunkemeyer said. “I really like the relationship I built with Coach Riley so far. I really believe in his philosophy and what he's done at the past places he's been.” 2024 QB - Olentangy HS (OH)

6’2.5” 190lbs



241/375 - 64.2%

2649 passing yds (241/gm)

25 passing TDs

2863 total yds

29 total TDs



Full Highlights:

🎥 https://t.co/WMlgNN5eju



Part 1 of 3 preview below@OHSBravesFB @CoachBart11 @BradMaendler @xfactorQB @Elite11 pic.twitter.com/clN07DprTs — Ethan Grunkemeyer (@e_grunkemeyer) November 14, 2022

