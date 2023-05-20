Riley back in Ohio to watch 2025 quarterback prospect Ryan Montgomery

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is wrapping up his spring recruiting travels, and he saved one of his final visits for a top 2025 quarterback out of the state of Ohio. Ryan Montgomery is a 4-star quarterback out of Findlay (OH) who has racked up an impressive offer list that now stands at 28 after Washington offered a few days ago. He also has offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Wisconsin, among others. Riley, Clemson’s new offensive coordinator, was in the state of Ohio a few weeks ago to check in on 2024 quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. Riley watched Grunkemeyer throw, and the 2024 prospect will likely visit Clemson soon. Riley then flew back to Ohio to watch Montgomery throw. “I first heard from Riley when he came up to see me throw this past winter a few days after he got the job,” Montgomery told TigerNet. “I did know that he was coming to watch me throw tonight. It meant a lot for him to come up here again.” Clemson has yet to offer a quarterback (or any prospect) in the 2025 class, though Montgomery is a strong candidate to eventually collect an offer from the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising junior has been on Clemson’s recruiting radar for quite some time, and he is high on the Tigers. Montgomery isn’t a stranger to Clemson – he visited last summer, was back in town for the Louisville game last season, and was part of a big recruiting weekend in early April. He hopes to be back on campus this season. “I have been to Clemson three times and plan to go again for the Notre Dame game this fall,” he said.” He then said that he hopes to continue to learn more about Riley, his offense, and Clemson in general. “I am grateful for any school that is interested in me,” Montgomery said. “This process has been a blessing. Clemson is a top school for me, and I am excited to see how Coach Riley calls the offense this fall. I look forward to continuing to build a relationship with him throughout the summer.” Montgomery is the younger brother of Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, a former Clemson target in the class of 2023. His father Mike played linebacker at the University of Miami. He is ranked as the No. 97 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in his class.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest