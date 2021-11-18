Rencher says in past that mistakes were covered up by great players making plays

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Super senior running back Darien Rencher will play his last home game as a Tiger Saturday afternoon, and while he won’t leave his name in the record books as one of the greatest players of all time, he leaves a legacy of perseverance, hard work, and leadership. He also leaves a legacy of telling it like it is, and that was never more evident than this week.

The Anderson native and 2020 Disney Spirit Award winner carried the ball 14 times for 45 yards, caught two passes for eight yards, and had a 32-yard kickoff return in last week’s win over UConn. His playing time will likely decrease this week, but that won’t take away from the impact he’s had on his program, and it will be a bittersweet day all around.

“The emotions haven't hit me yet. I think they probably will - we do a little thing on Friday nights and the parents are sending voicemails,” Rencher said earlier this week. “My parents, I am sure they will say something that will trigger me and I will start shedding some tears. This week I have been flashing back on my journey. I am proud of myself and just thankful the opportunity I had to come here. I've been a part of one of the best runs in college football, ever.

“And then this year, as much as I did want to go out smooth sailing and that's how a lot of us thought this sixth year would go, I think it's only fitting for me to lead them this year and be a part of this year. I think this is a transition period. I can't wait to see the next five years of Clemson football. I feel like some things are being formed right now that are going to be special and in due time people will see.”

Rencher was asked about the struggles the Tigers have had this season, and he said he feels like this year’s trials will turn into success stories over the next few seasons.

“Nobody would have bet money on the way this year has gone. I was talking to some of the guys the other day, and I told them that as painful as this year has been, it's also been enjoyable. Coach Swinney talks about the appreciation for winning and what it takes to win, and that's never been more evident,” Rencher said. “The win against Louisville, we were in the locker room dancing because we were remembering what it felt like to win again, and it felt good. Don't count people out. I think there are a lot of things going on and time will tell a better story than we're seeing now.

“The younger guys are going to show people who they really are. I feel like we have been spoiled here at Clemson. I came at the perfect time. I won a championship the first year I got here and I've been a part of the playoff run and I think for us to win seven games already and be bowl eligible? I think a lot of people would give their hand and foot to be a part of a program like this. Everybody is learning what it looks like to win again.”

The Tigers have seen injuries and inconsistent play lead to a drop in the rankings and grumbling among a portion of the fan base. Rencher said that quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has come under his share of the criticism, but he believes that Uiagalelei’s best days are ahead of him.

“There are so many nuances this year that nobody saw coming. I think as an offense we have been immature at times, too. And also, when you have a guy like 16 (Trevor Lawrence) or 4 (Deshaun Watson) back there, I think they did a really good job,” he said. “And DJ is battling back there and it's easy to root for him and I want him to see him win, and in due time, time will tell his true story. This year has been rough on everybody, especially him. But I think the people believe in him here is because time will tell who he really is. But I can't put my finger on it, we have a lot of talent, and we have the same place and the same coaches, but players maybe haven't been as locked in. And there are times when we are off just a little bit and it's cost us. And in past years, we have been on that little bit and it's rewarded us. This is a time where we are learning what it takes to be detailed and locked in.”

Rencher then hinted that the mistakes that have cost the Tigers this season were there in the past, but great plays by great players covered up a lot of the warts.

“You need your best players to play well, and at times our best players haven't played well. And at times in the past we've had good players that can hide a bunch of things,” Rencher said. “I think winning hides a bunch of things. I think in the past, everything wasn't as good as people thought it was, but people made plays and that would hide a lot of mistakes. This year we have been up and down to where I think everything is getting exposed.

“I think we have a good team and the guys love each other, but it's been hard to get 11 guys doing their job every single play. In the past we've made plays that have covered up a lot. And a guy like Trevor, he made some contested throws in the past. I knew there was a play where I was in blocking and I got blown up, and he threw the ball for a touchdown. When you're winning it covers up a lot of things, and when you aren't winning you're under the microscope.”