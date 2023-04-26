Relationship growing for elite Ohio lineman with Clemson

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

One of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 class made his way from Ohio to Clemson earlier this month, with the visit concluding with an offer from the Tigers. Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban 4-star William Satterwhite picked up a Clemson offer on April 12th during his tour of multiple schools in the southeast. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Satterwhite is currently ranked as the 163rd player overall and No. 11 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Satterwhite left campus with a better understanding of the ways Clemson develops the players in their program, and the Tigers are hoping to become a serious contender moving forward. Satterwhite was aware that a trip to Clemson would most likely bring an offer, and the visit confirmed the message from the Tigers’ staff. “While recruiting me, the message was that if I do come to visit then most likely I’ll get an offer,” Satterwhite told TigerNet. “They really enjoyed my film and my transcript. While I was on campus, I was just enjoying myself and then coach (Dabo) Swinney offered me. His message was they don’t offer hundreds of guys. The guys they offer, including myself, are great players, people, and students.” Satterwhite’s Clemson recruitment has been led by offensive line coach Thomas Austin, and the relationship continues to grow after picking up the offer. “We have a good relationship and we talk very often,” Satterwhite said. “I feel like my relationship in general has grown since I’ve gotten the offer and is going to continue to grow.” Satterwhite’s first visit to Clemson left him impressed with the overall atmosphere around the football facilities. “My impression was that for not being a Big Ten school or SEC school, the facilities were super nice, and compared to others were better in some aspects,” he said. “So, great impressions overall. The rehab center for the athletes to ensure healthy players and the activities and lounges they have for the players when they have free time were amazing.” Satterwhite named Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia, Clemson, Auburn, and Alabama as schools that have stood out so far. What will be the major factors moving forward for Satterwhite in his recruitment? “Education and how the program operates when the recruits aren’t there,” he said. “The day-to-day life for the players being enjoyable and not just football 24/7. Getting the time to actually focus on school and development as a person.”

Features Breaking Daily Digest