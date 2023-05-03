Reed checks in on priority corner target Corian Gipson

One of Clemson's top targets is close to making a decision, and Mike Reed flew to Texas earlier this week to check in on him. Four-star cornerback Corian Gipson (5-11 170) of Lancaster (TX) is closing in on a commitment, and Reed, the cornerbacks coach of the Tigers, is doing what he can to make sure the Tigers will be the choice. Reed went out to check on Gipson Monday, following up on Gipson’s visit to Clemson for the spring game in mid-April. “The facilities, the program, everything was outstanding,” Gipson said of his first visit to Death Valley. “The players, everything was just good. Great fans.” Gipson also visited Clemson to watch a spring practice in March. That visit gave him a good opportunity to watch Reed work with his players, and also get to know him better. “Coach Reed is experienced at putting DBs in the league,” Gipson said. “He’s going on being there 11 years, so that’s consistent. He’s not going to sugarcoat things. He’s going to tell you how it is. Just work hard and play ball.” Gipson also has met with head coach Dabo Swinney, and also has a high impression of him. “He’s a great coach,” Gipson said. “He’s big on faith and God. That’s what I grew up around in my family. He understands stuff like that. He’s consistent and big on academics.” Before visiting Clemson for the spring game, Gipson named a top five of Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas and TCU. He said one thing about Clemson that really stood out to him was the feeling inside the program. “The culture is different than anything else,” Gipson said. “It just feels like an actual family where everybody commits. They are up there for sure. Nobody will know until June 1st. I’ll be dropping a video. We’ll see.” Gipson wasn’t certain on his stats from last season, except he didn’t have any interceptions. “It was hard for me to show off my skills because nobody was throwing my way,” he said. “I had tackles but picks, they were not messing with me.” Gipson also is a top track athlete in Texas. He has a personal record of 10.73 in the 100 meters. He also runs the 4 X 200 and 4 X 400 relays for his high school team.

