Recruiting Roundup: Tigers looking to gain momentum heading into June

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s recruiting is building toward the first few days of Dabo Swinney’s high school camp and the visits that follow that weekend.

The first two days of June are the first two days of camp, and June 3-5 is set aside for several official visits. The coaches have been out on the road recruiting, dispensing several offers along the way, and we have a ton of other nuggets to pass along so we can catch up on everything in one spot.

*A pair of standouts from Alpharetta, GA, but from different schools have Clemson on their short list. The Tigers are in the top eight with safety Robert Billings. The others are Florida State, Michigan, North Carolina, Duke, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Oregon.

During his March visit, he said that one thing that stood out was Clemson’s presentation on how Swinney's Tigers play the best teams in the country each season.

“It was a lot. There are a lot of numbers,” Billings said. “People think Clemson doesn't play anybody but they are one of the winningest programs in the last ten years since he's been there. He produces a lot. He treats his ex-players well and has almost 30 ex-players on his staff now from past teams. After you're done playing, you can come back and be a part of the program again.”

When does he want to make a decision?

“Probably before the season or within the first two games,” he said. “I want to have my spot secured, especially because of the transfer portal. I don't want have my spot taken or anything because spots fill up fast.”

Where do the Tigers stand?

“They're definitely one of the top schools in my recruitment,” Billings said. “My relationship with Coach Conn is one of the big reasons. He texts me and we're in constant contact. Also, Coach Wes Goodwin, the DC (defensive coordinator) stays in contact with me. All three of us have a good relationship.”

Linebacker Dee Crayton officially named a top five of Clemson, Auburn, Missouri, Penn State and UCF. He previously set June official visits to Clemson, Auburn, Missouri and Penn State, and said he would also set one with UCF.

“They offered me in February or March (it was February 23rd), and ever since then I’ve been loving the school,” Crayton said of Clemson. “I’ve been talking to Coach Wes a lot. He actually came to my practice this morning (Monday a week ago). We talk every day. I’ll be back up there this June for an official visit. They are definitely high on my list. It’s just the culture they bring and the stability of the coaching staff. Everything is for the benefit of the players with the facilities as well.”

*Three-star Eatonton (GA) safety Jalon Kilgore announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"After a great conversation with (coach Mickey Conn), I am truly blessed to receive an offer from (Clemson)," Kilgore said via Twitter.

Kilgore has added offers also from Florida State, UNC, Pittsburgh and Ole Miss since March.

He has over 20 reported offers now and reported upcoming visits to Oklahoma and South Carolina in June. Kilgore tallied 88 tackles and eight pass breakups on defense and 921 receiving yards and 11 scores last season.

*We spoke with Clemson cornerback target Braxton Myers of Coppell (TX) and he indicated his plans to make a decision this week but still follow up with some official visits, including Clemson. However, Myers picked Southern Cal over the rest and it doesn’t look like he will take any other visits except for one to Los Angeles.

*Defensive end Rico Walker has Clemson in his top 11. Joining the Tigers are Georgia, Michigan State, Louisville, Auburn, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, Miami and Maryland.

*Clemson is in the top six with defensive tackle Hunter Osborne along with Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas and LSU.

*Clemson offered TE Olsen Patt Henry (6-4 210) of Golden Gate, FL.

*Clemson target OT Sullivan Absher committed to Notre Dame. I was told that one of the reasons Notre Dame was chosen is the distance from home – he wants away from family drama.

*Clemson target defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett has set official visits to North Carolina May 20th and Auburn June 3rd.

*Offensive tackle Stanton Ramil and linebacker Raul Aguirre (4-star out of Fayetteville, Georgia) visited Clemson last Saturday. Ramil also picked up an offer from LSU.

*Cornerback Damari Brown has an official visit to Clemson set for June 3rd.