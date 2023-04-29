CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Trenton Simpson: “He’s a missile”
Trenton Simpson's ability to get around the field stood out to Baltimore.

by - Correspondent - 2023 May 1, Mon 12:32

The Ravens brass all think very highly of Trenton Simpson as a player and that led to his selection on Friday, a first for the franchise with a Clemson product.

“Clearly for us, at that time, he was the best available player, run-and-hit linebacker, very, very explosive,” DeCosta said. “We were very excited to get Trenton. He’s going to help us in a lot of different ways. We see him as a four-down linebacker eventually, tremendous potential and upside and he’s a great kid.”

Simpson played many different positions during his time at Clemson, even playing a little bit of defensive back. However, he probably won’t be playing corner for the Ravens. Still, he’s already talked with the coaching staff about the variety of ways that he can contribute to the team - from inside linebacker to outside linebacker to special teams.

“He’s versatile. He’s a run-and-hit linebacker,” Harbaugh said. “He can play, really across the board, he can play from the slot all the way back across to the will and he can play edge of the line. So that’s kind of nice. He’s fast, he’s kind of straight-line cover ground kind of guy. He can actually rush. I think when we blitz, he can help us. And then special teams, you know, he’s definitely going to be a part of that. He already started talking about that on the phone. He’s going to be on all the special team kind of stuff. So, it’s always great to add speed and kind of that, you know, he’s a missile. To add that kind of mindset to our defense and our special teams is a big plus.”

One thing that stood out to them was Simpson’s game film, moving from sideline to sideline. He’s an incredibly fast player with a 4.43 40-yard dash time, and that quickness is reflected on the field. But the Ravens value character just as much as they value talent, another reason they chose Simpson.

“When you put the film on, you watch him go from sideline to sideline,” Hortiz said. “He can close ground very quickly in pursuit. He’s very active on film and then, like (general manager) Eric (DeCosta) mentioned, his character is off the charts. There at Clemson, they rave about him, you know. We get a lot of information from them about their players and he comes from a great program and a great place and so, just put everything together and it just feels like a good pick.”

The Ravens already have a strong linebacker room with All-Pro Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen. Harbaugh and the rest of the team are excited to add Simpson to that locker room and their team.

“When (Simpson) comes in, all of our players are going to love him,” Harbaugh said. “I know Roquan (Smith)’s already talked to him. I’d be surprised if Patrick (Queen) hasn’t talked to him. That’s on Patrick (Queen). But, (Simpson’s) going to be great in our room, great for our team, Patrick’s going to love him.”

