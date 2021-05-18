Rapid Fire with Dabo: 'More hotter, more better,' best coaches he's faced, toughest loss

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is making the rounds on the radio circuit, and some of his interviews are pure gold. That includes a recent short stint with Colin Cowherd in which Cowherd asked Swinney a batch of rapid-fire questions that covered more than a few topics, including the best coaches he has faced that don’t get a lot of attention.

Enjoy.

Best coach you faced who never gets mentioned among the great coaches?

Swinney: “I would say Dave Clawson at Wake Forest. I think he's a really good football coach, and he has done a great job there. Dino (Babers) is another one at Syracuse, he's always a handful. I think Bronco (Mendenhall) at Virginia is a really good football coach. That'd probably be... I'm just thinking about guys we play every single year. Those are some of the guys that jump out.”

What is the toughest loss of your career

“Oh, man. Every loss is tough. Probably, the first National Championship in '15. I thought we were the better team. We really dominated the game, had the lead in the fourth quarter. And they had the 100-yard kick return, and they had the onside kick. And that was the difference in the game. And it was a 45-40. At 35 years since Clemson had been a National Champion, and here we are, we've come from our beginnings in '09. And now it's 2015, it's six years later, we're in a National Championship. We're playing Alabama. And we really, I mean, we put up almost 600 yards of offense, but we just made a couple too many mistakes, and the kick return and their execution on that onside kick, that was a really, really tough... I mean, they're all tough, but that was just gut-wrenching, because you felt like you just let everybody down. And it was a tough moment, but it just wasn't meant to be, but it was all part of our journey. And in the very next year, we win it all, with one second on the clock, in another epic game.”

Last time, on the headset, in a game, an assistant coach talked you in or out of something?

“Shoot, probably the last game we played. That happens all the time, I guess. That's every game. I mean, we communicate well. Again, most of these guys played for me. (Brandon) Streeter, my quarterback coach, was a GA for me. Tony (Elliott), my offensive coordinator was a punt receiver for me and captain. And I mean, I have great relationships with all these guys, and we communicate constantly. Well, that's happened many times.”

True or false, have you ever gone to your athletic director and said, "It's so dang hot here in September, can we just play night games? It's too hot to stand in that sun at 1:00 Eastern?"

“You're talking to the wrong guy there, man. More hotter, more better. That's my saying. I like it hot. I'm from Alabama, man. I grew up in the heat. I like it hot and sweaty, and it don't matter. I'm going to play whenever, it just doesn't matter to me. I love it. That's my mentality. I tell my team at all time, ‘More hotter, more better. Let's go.’”