Randall sees 'special' receiver group poised to bolster explosive Clemson offense

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Tiger fans got to see what a healthy Adam Randall can do on a Saturday in Death Valley. The junior Randall was the leading receiver in the spring game with four receptions for 85 yards, including a 55-yard reception, in the Orange team's victory. Redshirt sophomore Antonio Williams had five receptions for 62 yards, while freshman receiver Bryant Wesco had the only receiving touchdown of the game. “We are special. We got a lot of young guys. We got Bryant Wesco. We still got (freshman receiver) TJ Moore coming in. You got a lot of guys that might not be big-name guys, but they contribute and me and Antonio, we’re just trying to lead the pack and take it day-by-day,” Randall said of the group. “That’s what we’re going to do with the right attitude and a great work ethic so we can lead the receiving room, help the quarterbacks out, and hopefully make our offense one of the most explosive offenses in the nation.” Clemson, once a bigger competitor for the Wide Receiver U title nationally, has not produced the receiver talent it once did in the past few years. This has been in part because of numerous injuries, particularly with Randall. Randall is now taking on a different role in his third year. “I just wanted to continue to keep my confidence and build off what I built last year, especially at the end of the season, build on my leadership skills, bringing it every single day and setting an example. I told coach I want to set the tone for the wide receiver group every single day and for the offense,” Randall said. “So, just being that leader in that room on the offensive side and in the wide receiver room, just setting the tone every single day at practice in the weight room, whatever it is, just being that guy that’s going to set the tone every day and being a leader.” There are promising signs that Wesco will also be able to elevate Clemson back to its previous WRU status. Coming out of high school ranked the No. 6 receiver in his class, Wesco has excelled during the spring and already worked his way into playing with the starters. “He came into the spring, and he was ready. That’s one of the impressive things. He started in the threes, worked his way up to a one,” Randall said. “He took it well, starting with the ones. It’s not easy when you’re (a) 17-year-old kid, especially in college. But, he’s (a) natural. So, that’s what it is. He’s a natural receiver, and he moves great and has great hands. So, he’s definitely going to help us and contribute this year.” Wesco had a 1,000-yard season in his junior year of high school when his team went to the state championship. He also averaged 17.5 yards per reception during his high school career, and in his final two seasons of high school, he had 25 touchdowns; four of those came in one game. With that kind of talent now at Clemson, the kind of spring he is having is to be expected. He could even be a week one starter going against the Georgia Bulldogs on August 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. “It’s always a competition, especially in the wide receiver room. We’re going to put the best guys out there, and if he’s one of the top three best, he can start,” Randall said. “So, I feel like he’s definitely going to help, definitely going to contribute, and I know he’s going to be out there on the field making plays, especially if he keeps stacking days and keeps stacking like he did this spring.”

