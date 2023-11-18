Quick Reaction: Tigers getting hot at the right time, but still plenty to correct

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – A bright sunny day turned into a warm autumn evening as the Tigers won their third game in a row, beating North Carolina 31-20 on Senior Day Saturday in Death Valley. Will Shipley accrued yet another red zone fumble, but he also ran like a man on a mission in leading the Tigers’ 247-yard rushing attack. Shipley carried the ball 18 times for 126 yards and caught two passes for 53 yards to lead Clemson’s offensive attack, which gained 466 total yards (UNC gained 457). In fact, the teams were eerily similar on the stat line – UNC had 248 rushing yards to 247 for Clemson. Clemson passed for 219 yards to 209 for UNC. Clemson had 25 first downs to 19 for UNC. But a few differences told the story here – the Tar Heels had two red zone fumbles, turned it over three times, and allowed the Tigers to sack quarterback Drake Maye four times (none for Cade Klubnik) and the Tigers ran a whopping 89 plays to UNC’s 69. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. led Clemson’s defensive attack with 11 tackles, including a sack and a pass broken up. But cornerback Nate Wiggins made himself some money Saturday – it was his hustle that stripped UNC’s Omarion Hampton of the ball on the goal line, and he intercepted Maye late to seal the victory. Wiggins also finished with seven tackles and a pass broken up. North Carolina was really good on offense in the first and third quarters but struggled in the second and fourth quarters. The Heels rang up 198 yards of total offense in the first quarter – on pace for an 800-yard night – but managed just 55 in the second quarter. UNC had 144 yards in the third quarter but then just 60 in the fourth quarter. Clemson is playing its best football of the season heading into the final week of the regular season. Winners of three in a row, the offense is finding a little bit of a rhythm, limiting the turnovers, and the defense is playing extremely well. Yes, the defense had some problems with run fits Saturday – opposing coaches have found a hole in Clemson’s gap integrity at the linebacker spot – and if runners make it to the second level, they have a chance. But the pass defense held Maye to just 16-of-35 and managed to harass him all night. Clemson also had another fake punt get stuffed. Early in the contest, the Tigers reached midfield and faced a 4th-and-1 at the UNC 48. The Tigers kept the offense on the field, and it looked like they were going to go for it, but Swinney called timeout and ran his punt team on the field. Senior Tyler Davis took the snap as the upback, but he was swarmed, and the Heels took over at the Clemson 46. Three plays later, Drake Maye hit JJ Jones on a 33-yard touchdown pass, and the Heels led 7-0. It was the second straight week the Tigers attempted a fake punt only to see it fail. Field goals are still a concern – Clemson has hit 8-of-16 attempts this season – but punter Aidan Swanson has been solid. All in all, a solid win, but still plenty to correct. And next week, South Carolina might be playing for bowl eligibility in the friendly confines of their stadium, so the Tigers need to correct the mistakes and finish on a high note.

