Quick Reaction: Tigers prove resilient in win over Cardinals but still have work to do

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The Clemson football program showed its resilience Saturday afternoon.

I am not sure that anyone – coaches, players, media, fans – knew what to expect out of the Tigers this weekend.

The Clemson running game shuffled the Cards back to Louisville. The program was coming off what is arguably its worst loss, at Notre Dame last week, since the defeat against West Virginia in the Orange Bowl. Two starters were listed as out as out in right guard Walker Parks and linebacker Trenton Simpson.

Many were picking against the Tigers and for a hot Louisville team that had won five out of six and was looking for its first win in the series, and when I was asked what I was expecting this week (and the vibe around the program), all I could answer was, “I don’t know.”

No. 10 Clemson rushed for 248 yards and Phil Mafah’s late touchdown run put the cap on his terrific afternoon as the Tigers defeated Louisville 31-16 on Military Appreciation Day in Death Valley Saturday afternoon.

Clemson improves to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the ACC. Louisville falls to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in league play.

Mafah rushed 10 times for 106 yards and a touchdown, while Will Shipley carried it 19 times for 97 yards. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was 19-27 for 185 yards and a score. Antonio Williams had a career-high 10 receptions for 83 yards.

Clemson recorded 11 runs of 10-plus yards, and those 11 runs gained 185 yards. There were also three pass plays of 15 or more yards – 24 to Joseph Ngata, 36 yards to Antonio Williams, and 26 to tight end Jake Briningstool.

Not everything was rosy – the defense gave up too many big plays. The Tigers once again were unable to take care of the football, with four fumbles (three of them lost). Once the Tigers went ahead on Will Shipley’s hurdling touchdown in the third quarter, the offense went into its usual shell and didn’t produce any more points until Mafah’s late touchdown. The defense played too soft in the fourth quarter and gave up a whopping 151 yards to the Cardinals and their backup quarterback.

But, on a day when it seemed like their backs were against the wall – as much as an 8-1 division champ can be – the Tigers responded by hitting Louisville early with the running game and not letting up. The defense recorded four sacks and nine tackles for loss, and hurried Louisville quarterbacks seven different times.

Much better than last week, still room to get better and grow with Miami coming to town next week and South Carolina waiting for the rivalry game two weeks from Saturday. Clemson wants to play its best football in November, and last week was a dismal way to start the month.

Saturday was a positive step in the right direction.