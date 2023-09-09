Quick Hits: Tigers play 117 players, but early miscues still a concern

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Saturday’s win over Charleston marked the second game in a row where Clemson “won in the boxscore,” and the effort in the second half was more what people wanted to see from the Tigers from the opening kick. And, without sounding too much like a coach, take away the two turnovers in the first quarter, and this is a totally different-looking game. The problem is that you can’t take away the turnovers, and they highlighted a continued issue with ball security and failing to finish drives. Against a program that has had trouble scoring against P5 teams, seeing the Bucs ahead 14-7 late in the first quarter had the Tiger faithful uneasy. At that point, Clemson led in total yards 196-7 and had 12 first downs to 0 zero for CSU. Cade Klubnik wasn’t able to corral a snap on 4th-and-1, and that fumble later turned into a one-yard touchdown run for the Bucs. And then after the Tigers drove into Buc territory, Klubnik faced pressure and tried to throw the ball away but instead threw it directly to Leon Thomas of CSU, and he returned it 67 yards for a touchdown. Against CSU, you can get away with those mistakes and still win going away. Against better competition – like we saw last week and will see in two weeks when Florida State comes calling – it can and will lead to a different narrative. And then there was the good play that once again shows how the Tigers are struggling to get things done the right way. Beaux Collins hauled in a Klubnik pass and after breaking a tackle it looked like he would race untouched into the endzone. But he started to celebrate too early, unaware a CSU defender was closing in, and was fortunate that he was able to get into the endzone without the ball being punched away. Head coach Dabo Swinney called Collins over for a word after the score, but those who saw the exchange weren’t sure the message resonated. But the Tigers still outgained CSU 679-73 and outscored the Bucs 42-0 in the second half. The Tigers totaled 87 plays to just 46 for CSU and had a 37-4 edge in first downs. The defense tallied two sacks and ten tackles for loss and held CSU to just 1.7 yards per play, and the Bucs gained just 12 yards rushing on 30 carries for a 0.4 average. Dabo Swinney appeared more engaged with the defense today, and the playsheet he carried last week stayed in his rear waistband most of the game, putting to rest the rumors he was calling plays. The offense also appeared a little more creative than it did Monday night, emphasizing using the middle of the field while also taking shots in the vertical passing game. And some of the youngsters continue to impress – running back Jay Haynes scored twice and showed a quick twitch and second gear some of the other backs lack, and receiver Tyler Brown broke a long punt return. Defensive end TJ Parker had four tackles to lead the defense, and Jeadyn Lukus delivered the hit of the day, a shot to a receiver that wound up a pick-six for Wade Woodaz. The Tigers also played four quarterbacks and a bevy of backups in the second half, and 117 players saw action in the contest. In other words, some things still have to be fixed, but there is plenty to build on and be happy about after a solid second half. Florida Atlantic is next in a night game in Death Valley next week, and we will see then if some of the issues have been fixed or if it was merely a case of an overmatched opponent.

