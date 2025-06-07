Quarterbacks and hand grenades: Swinney camp rolls on

Quarterbacks and hand grenades. Dabo Swinney's camp has inched closer to the finish line, but there are still plenty of top prospects who stood out, and a little fun was had along the way. Saturday's signal callers have made the most of the weekend and drew quite the crowd for the second session of the day. Kevin Kelly, Garrett Riley, and Jordan Sorrells spent plenty of time with the top group of quarterbacks on Saturday afternoon. The main draw was 2027 four-star QB Trent Seaborn of Alabaster (AL) Thompson. What was impressive about the rising junior was their mechanical skills. Seaborn has a clean release and better footwork. He moves with a fluidity that helps his game. The throws are tight, and hold plenty of touch. During routes in the air, his deep ball is laced with accuracy and touch that hits the receiver right where it needs to be. The throwing motion and arc on the ball remind you of the touch that Russell Wilson or Tua Tagovailoa would put on their throws. We spoke with his parents, who provided context for that comparison. Seaborn grew up training with the Tagovailoa family, from whom the throwing motion originated. His father raved about the relationship Seaborn has built with Tajh Boyd and Garrett Riley, who relayed that they are in constant communication. The Alabama four-star perhaps could be a candidate for one of the Tigers’ exclusive 2027 quarterback offers. Let’s stick with the quarterbacks. Keegan Croucher is a 2027 prospect (6-3.5) out of Cheshire (CT) Cheshire Academy who has offers from Oregon, Michigan, Indiana, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska and others. He threw in the morning session as well as the afternoon session, and he has a long frame but with a quick release. And, even with the tall frame, throws on the run with accuracy. There is a lot to like there. An Arkansas kid was also part of the showcase for the Clemson coaches. Hank Hendrix is a 2027 signal caller out of Fayetteville (AR) who has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan, Oklahoma St., Ole Miss, and Texas Tech among others. He’s another tall quarterback (6-3 plus) with a good arm. During a 1-on-1 session he showed nice arm strength and touch on several deep routes. Of course, Garrett Riley’s search for a 2027 offer will continue Sunday when Peyton Houston out of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy comes calling. *2027 four-star defensive end Santana Harvey of Lakeland (FL) arrived on campus Saturday afternoon, but did not work out on the field. He was given the grand tour, visiting the stadium and getting a look behind the scenes. Another pair of players who didn’t work out this afternoon, but whose extended presence is deemed significant, are DBs Semaj Stanford and Bryson Brown of Broken Arrow (OK). The pair checked out practice and met up with defensive linemen Ari Watford and Makhi Williams-Lee, who showed the two four-star cornerbacks around and conversed with them. The defensive line group appeared to be on the younger side, but there was some talent among that group. One that immediately jumped out was Jesse Robinson out of Stephens City (VA) Sherando. He’s a rising 10th grader, so class of 2028, but at 6-2 245, he has all the tools – power, good technique and a quick first step. He’s also a three-sport athlete as he wrestles and throws the discus and shot put. *Wide receiver-turned-running back Adam Randall was working one of the stations with the running backs, where he handed the ball off to the back and they had to transition the ball to the outside hand while running through a pad to the endzone. Once they got to the endzone, they were allowed to do their best touchdown celebration. Randall told them, "I don’t think y’all understand how hard it is to score a touchdown in college." Well, the celebrations were something to behold. From ball spins to back flips, those were tame, but then we crossed into machine gun shooting, clay shooting and hand grenades. Randall was doubled over in laughter at most of them but finally looked at his group and exclaimed, "All y'all are getting flags." No doubt, in a game, the flag is coming out, but on a steamy 90-degree June day, it was just what those young men needed to push through the afternoon session.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!