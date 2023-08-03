Putnam says players respect the way Swinney handles transfer portal

CHARLOTTE – Will Putnam says Clemson’s football players respect head coach Dabo Swinney for not going overboard with the transfer portal. Clemson’s football program has consistently been very successful. However, given the rise of the transfer portal in recent years, there have been questions about why the Tigers do not use it more. During this offseason, 12 former Tigers entered the transfer portal and went to other schools. But, only one transfer, quarterback Paul Tyson, came to Clemson. Given the team's offensive line struggles last year, some wondered why Swinney did not try to target more transfer portal recruits. Even so, this is a decision that players like the veteran offensive lineman Putnam take notice of. “As a player, it’s definitely respected,” Putnam said. “I know guys who have been here three, four, five years, and maybe coach brings in a guy over top of them, and, we really respect Coach Swinney for that. Really trusting guys who trust him, who buy into him, who are all in, and he rewards that by giving them their opportunity that they deserved.” Last season, the offensive line allowed 28 sacks, averaging two sacks a game. Putnam himself struggled at times and due to injuries, a true freshman, Blake Miller, was forced to become a starter. Adding to the matter, one of the starters for the Tigers, Jordan McFadden, is now in the NFL, which also leaves a hole in the line. Miller ended up playing 989 snaps during the season. Still, Putnam believes he has improved this offseason, which is part of why the Tigers are championship contenders this season. “I think I’ve become more comfortable with being uncomfortable if that makes any sense,” Putnam said. “I know the process, things faster, not only for myself but for the offensive line. I think leadership helps, as well, right, because my teammates, whether directly or indirectly, they make me better. They push me to be better while I’ll try to make them better as well.” The Tigers have not been national champions since now-NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence led Clemson to a 44-16 win over Alabama in the 2018 season. They returned the following year and faced LSU but lost 42-25. That season was Putnam’s first season, which is why it means so much to him and many of his fellow teammates to be champions once again. “It would mean a lot to me, and I think even more so I’m hoping it will mean a lot to my teammates because, I mean, really, I can’t do this without my teammates,” Putnam said. “They’re the ones that motivate me to be better, you know. I’m trying to be a leader, trying to motivate them.” Clemson’s journey to the national championship starts on Monday, September 4 (8 p.m./ESPN) when they face Duke. That will be followed by their first home game of the season against Charleston Southern on Saturday, September 9 (2:15 p.m./ACC Network).

