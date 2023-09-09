Putnam finds Clemson’s debut offensive line performance encouraging

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - While Clemson might not want the overall offensive performance from Monday's opener at Duke every week, the Tigers will take 213 rushing yards every game. Junior running back Will Shipley had 114 rushing yards, averaging 6.7 yards per carry, while fellow junior back Phil Mafah had 65 rushing yards and averaged 5.9 yards per carry. It appears the running game will be even more important to the offense than last season, given the Tigers had more rushing yards than passing yards against Duke. One thing that fans would like to see more is Shipley and Mafah on the field simultaneously. Sixth-year offensive lineman Will Putnam would also like to see it. “I think whenever he can get (Shipley and Mafah) on the field together, it’s definitely a great thing,” Putnam said. “As an offensive lineman, I mean, obviously, I’m a little bit partial, like, I love running the football. That’s what I like to do, and having both those guys back there, I think is great.” The arrival of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was supposed to help the passing game develop more, as he did with quarterback Max Duggan at TCU. That is not something that occurred in the first game of the season. But, like last year, the offensive line performs to the Clemson standard. Putnam believes their performance was encouraging for the rest of the season. “Overall, I think our performance as a unit was encouraging. I knew Coach Swinney challenged us to be physical up front. That was the name of the game for us. That was the No. 1 objective that we win the half. After reviewing the film, I think we did that,” Putnam said. “But with that being said, there’s definitely some mistakes that were made as well. It’s not just about being the most physical unit. It’s about being physical with technique, having effort with technique, and stuff like that.” Before this season, sophomore starting left tackle Tristan Leigh had only played 70 snaps. On Monday against Duke, he played 61. Some adjustments are to be made, but mistakes are understandable for a player who has seen little action in a college football game. Being a sixth-year player, Putnam is a guy that offensive linemen can look up to and learn from. Leigh may have a lot to learn, but Putnam was satisfied with Leigh’s overall performance. “I thought overall he did well. I think, yeah, there’s a couple mistakes that I’m sure he’d want back … That was his first start ever too. I think that’s the most significant playing time he’s ever had against a good Duke football team,” Putnam said. “I think those first games are always kind of really difficult too because you don’t really know what the personnel is necessarily going to be, like, obviously guys aren’t the same (as) back in November, December as they are right now … I’m looking for him to have a dominant performance on Saturday. I think he’s very capable of that.” Throughout this week, there has been a lot of talk around Clemson about "windshield" and a next-play mentality. “I think having that next-play mentality is really important, and I think even from having more of a leadership perspective, I think that’s even more critical, is always having that next-play mentality,” Putnam said. “As teammates on the field, I think it’s important to not necessarily criticize your teammates when the game’s going on. Criticisms can be made. Post-game watching the film and coaches make those criticisms in games. But as a teammate, it’s really good to try to pick your guys up and keep going.”

