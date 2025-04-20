Projecting where Clemson prospects will land in the 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is days away, with the first round beginning on Thursday, April 24th at 8:00 pm. on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network. Clemson has seven eligible players who could find a new home next weekend, with the Tigers seeing six players drafted in 2024. Who in this group has a chance to hear their name called? Who may be quick pickups on the market after 256 picks have been made? Let’s dive into some projections. Barrett Carter to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in round three Barrett Carter’s final season at Clemson saw the Tigers reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020, but how does he stack up against those at his position? Carter totaled a career-high 82 tackles and added 3.5 sacks in his final season, proving to be one of the Tigers’ top options on defense. He certainly will go down as one of the more accomplished linebackers in recent memory, being a two-time All-American selection in his four years. Tampa Bay will be in need of another athletic specimen at the position, and in a draft where reloading on defense is going to be a high priority, Carter seems like a good choice as a late-day two selection. RJ Mickens to the Detroit Lions in round five RJ Mickens’ draft stock has been one of the steadiest as the draft has approached. Some outlets have referred to the former Clemson safety as one of the most underrated prospects in this class, making him an intriguing selection for many teams. Dan Campbell likes to draft a specific type of player, and the culture fit from Clemson, a revitalized atmosphere in Detroit, seems like a match made in heaven. The Lions are also very thin at safety, but must address needs in the trenches first before looking towards the secondary. As a day-three selection, Mickens gives the Lions great value in the fifth round. Jake Briningstool to the New England Patriots in round seven Mike Vrabel will have his hands full rebuilding a Patriots roster that lacks talent almost everywhere. A spot that makes sense to begin developing once again is tight end. Hunter Henry, who is on the second year of his three-year deal, will be 33 by the time he’s due for an extension. Austin Hooper proved to be a reliable backup in that spot, but he is also 30 and is on a one-year contract. The Patriots can use one of their seven-round picks on Briningstool to develop him and may be able to grab extra value late in the draft. Payton Page to the Philadelphia Eagles in round seven Page has seen his fair share of rising stock after an impressive combine like Mickens. The Eagles lost Milton Williams to the Patriots in free agency, and while they don’t lack talent at that position, depth is something Howie Roseman understands more than most. Page is a safe day-three pick with upside that stems from his senior year with the Tigers, totaling 32 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 2024. Phil Mafah signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers – undrafted free agent Mafah’s final season at Clemson featured plenty of highs, but also an injury that forced him to endure plenty of lows. A shoulder injury forced him to take a backseat in the Tiger offense in the same season where he totaled over 1,000 yards. Having wear-and-tear at his position already may be enough for scouts to avoid his name in the draft, but a UDFA contract and a roster spot for camp may be all Mafah needs to prove himself. Pittsburgh needs to make depth signings at the position after losing Najee Harris, and Mafah could blossom in Mike Tomlin’s culture. Marcus Tate signs with the Seattle Seahawks – undrafted free agent Seattle enters the NFL Draft in desperate need of talent in the trenches. In 2024, the Seahawks were one of the worst teams in the NFL at protecting the quarterback, and they will need all the help they can get. Marcus Tate will be an interesting player to watch as the third day of the draft progresses. He has the size, and improved on the field when he was able to stay healthy. However, Tate’s injury history throughout his Clemson tenure may be enough to not warrant a draft pick for the former Tiger. Like Mafah, he will be one who gets picked up quickly and can provide value to any room he finds himself in. In this case, Seattle fits well as a landing spot. Aidan Swanson signs with the Atlanta Falcons – undrafted free agent It is always hard to project a landing spot for a punter, but in this case, there are some factors that work in his favor. Swanson is an easy shoe-in for an UDFA contract, with most NFL teams not even bothering to spend a precious pick on a punter. In Atlanta’s case, their current starting punter, Clemson pro Bradley Pinion, is in the final year of his three-year deal. Pinion will be 32 years old when he’s due for a new contract, and keeping someone younger at the position around may be worth a cheaper deal.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!