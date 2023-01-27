Priority WR target excited for junior day Clemson visit, more time with Riley

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

With Clemson’s Elite Junior Day around the corner, one of Tyler Grisham’s main targets in the 2024 class is set to make his way back to town.

Four-star Greensboro (NC) Grimsley wide receiver Alex Taylor will be in attendance Saturday as Clemson hosts a number of high profile recruits in the ’24 class. The 6-2, 175-pound receiver is currently regarded as the No. 132 player overall and the No. 5 player overall in the 247Sports rankings for the ’24 class. Taylor released a top-10 back in December, with Clemson joined by Auburn, Wake Forest, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Missouri, West Virginia, and East Carolina.

Taylor had the chance to meet new offensive coordinator Garret Riley last week when Riley and Grisham visited Taylor’s high school. Looking forward to Saturday, Taylor is excited about learning more about Clemson’s new play caller.

“I haven’t had a lot of conversations with coach Riley, but I just met him last week and I’m super excited to come down and have more meetings with him,” Taylor told TigerNet. “Definitely excited about learning the new playbook and seeing where I could fit in. Clemson has been letting me know that I’m a guy they want and I would be great in the new offense. Coach Riley definitely seems like a nice guy with a great personality. When I go down there, we will get to talk more about the offense.”

Taylor was the first wide receiver in the ’24 class to pick up an offer from Clemson, and the relationship with Grisham has kept Clemson in a good place with the four-star.

“It’s always great to see and talk to coach Grisham,” Taylor said. “Just building our relationship, and I love him as a coach. He’s someone who made it to the NFL, so he knows what it takes to get there and can help me improve. Clemson treats me like a priority. I feel like I’m always wanted when I’m there and speaking with them. They’ve stood out with how I’ve been treated in person.”

Taylor’s most recent visit came last weekend at NC State, and Taylor plans on taking more visits before trimming his top-10.

“Next I want to visit the schools in my top-10,” he said. “The schools who haven’t been in contact will be getting dropped with new schools offering me, but I think every school still has a chance to land me next year. I’m looking for a place that feels like home to me, where I know I can develop, and a great culture on and off the field.”

At 6-2, Taylor shows on film a consistent ability to go up and high point the downfield throws. What does Taylor feel like makes him a threat on the field?

“My ability to get the 50-50 balls, I feel like I can turn a 5-yard catch into a bigger gain, and my route running and getting open,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s current plan is to commit before the upcoming football season and intends on being an early-enrollee. Taylor pulled in 65 catches for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading Grimsley to a 15-1 overall record.