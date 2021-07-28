Priority target spends time at Swinney's house after invite

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Andree Greene, Jr., is a priority for the Clemson coaching staff for the 2022 recruiting cycle, and an invitation to head coach Dabo Swinney’s house last weekend has him feeling good about the Tigers.

Greene is a 4-star wide receiver out of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher’s who is ranked as the No. 12 receiver nationally and the No. 88 player overall by 247Sports. Greene attended last weekend’s All In Cookout, where he was able to spend quality time with Swinney, wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, and many of the Tigers’ 2022 commitments.

“We had a wonderful time at the cookout,” Greene Jr. said. “It was a chance to get to know Coach Swinney, Coach Grisham and some of the other recruits outside of football which was fun. The coaches are so down to earth, and I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Greene said the prospects were able to take part in a photoshoot, volleyball and other competitive games, and a visit to Death Valley and photos at Howard’s Rock. Greene, who was accompanied by his family, had already left campus when he got a call to take a detour to Swinney’s house.

“After the cookout, I had a chance to spend some time at Coach Swinney’s house where I spent most of my time in the pool with the other recruits playing pool basketball,” Greene said. “Coach Swinney looked like he had just as much fun watching us have fun while he got to interact with our families. Before I left, I had a chance to talk to Coach Swinney, who let me know he would really like me to be a Clemson Tiger, and that wherever I go I’m going to be great, but if I play for Clemson, I’m going to be great and win a national championship.”

Greene is continuing a road trip this week that will take him to Penn State, LSU and finally to North Carolina for their version of a cookout. After those visits, Greene will be ready to clarify some things with his recruiting.

“I think after this week, the picture will be a lot clearer, and I’ll be able to narrow down my top schools,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to my visits with both Penn State and LSU because I haven’t been there yet and my visits with them will determine a lot. Those are two schools that I’ve been very interested in from the beginning. And just because they weren’t one of the first schools I visited doesn’t mean anything. We only had a short window to visit schools in June and we tried to visit based on region to make it a little easier for travel purposes. I’m looking to make my commitment in the fall.”

There also will be some football games to check out early in the season before a decision is made.

“I’m going to attend the first game of the season as a Clemson guest against Georgia in Charlotte,” Greene said. “I’m definitely looking forward to that. It already feels a little awkward because I’m being recruited by both schools, and they are two places I really like.”

In June, Greene also got to see Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Florida State on unofficial visits, and Georgia, North Carolina and Oregon on official visits. He also has an official visit to Notre Dame scheduled for October 1st.

Greene has committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game.