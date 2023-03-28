Priority target Alex Taylor headed back to Clemson for a visit

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

One of Clemson's priority wide receiver targets is headed back to Clemson. Alex Taylor (6-2 175) is a 4-star 2024 wide receiver out of Greensboro (NC) Grimsley that has been a frequent visitor to Clemson. He camped with the Tigers last summer, made a couple of unofficial visits in 2022, including one for a game, and was at the Tigers' junior day on January 28th. More visits are coming up. He’s planning to get back to see receivers coach Tyler Grisham and new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley during his spring break the week of April 8th, and he has an official visit set with the Tigers for June 2nd. “Been talking to Coach Grisham about getting back up there. That’s been the main talk; just getting back up there,” Taylor said. “Definitely love the school. Every time I go, everyone knows who I am. It feels like a family atmosphere. I’m always getting treated great over there. Seeing what Coach Riley is about to do with the offense now is super exciting to see as well.” And what does Taylor think Riley is about to do with the offense? “From what I’ve been told, I know he’s going to sling it around,” Taylor said. “They are going to have more explosive plays, letting the outside guys and inside guys break a lot more upfield and letting the ball go downfield.” Taylor also made junior day visits in January to North Carolina and NC State. Last Thursday he made another visit to NC State where he met new offensive coordinator Robert Anae. “It was good seeing the new offensive coordinator, seeing what they can do and the stuff they are about to do differently this year,” Taylor said. Taylor has a visit to Virginia Tech set for March 31st, and he’s returning to North Carolina during his spring break. He also has an official visit set with the Tar Heels for June 23rd. Taylor, who caught 65 passes for 1034 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, has been working with a final seven of Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Penn State, and Cincinnati.