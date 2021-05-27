Priority Florida defensive end bringing family with him to Clemson camp

One of Clemson's top defensive targets is Jihaad Campbell, a 4-star edge rusher with offers from the nation's top programs. Campbell is headed to Clemson in early June, and he is bringing his family with him.

Campbell (6-4 220), of Sicklerville, NJ, and IMG Academy in Florida, is set to hit the road in June with official visits to several schools, and an unofficial visit to Clemson. Campbell and his family will arrive at Clemson on June 8th and spend the next day touring around the campus and meeting with the coaches. Leading up to the visit, Campbell said the communication with Clemson has remained strong.

“I’ve been talking to coach Lemanski Hall, coach (Brent) Venables, coach (Dabo) Swinney and coach (Todd Bates), too,” Campbell said. “Mostly, I’d say the whole defensive staff. They are just saying that they are all-in, I’m a main priority, and they want me there.”

The Clemson coaches have done a good job selling what they have to offer to Campbell, because as he goes into his visits, the Tigers are leading the rest of the field.

“I’d say they are number one, at the top of my board,” Campbell said. “It’s all the communication with their coaches, it’s real genuine. They speak real thoughts; they just don’t tell me things. Everything feels real.”

Which, of course, brings up the question to Campbell: Could a commitment to Clemson happen on the visit?

“We’ll have to see,” Campbell said. “We’ll have to wait and see. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Campbell has had official visits scheduled to Florida June 4th, Georgia June 18th and Texas A&M June 25th. He also mentioned Alabama and Ohio State for potential official visits. He’s also had Oklahoma, Rutgers and Penn State in his top eight.

Campbell is rated a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 9 strongside defensive end nationally. According to MaxPreps, in six games last season Campbell recorded 45 tackles with 7 sacks. He also caught 15 passes for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns.

