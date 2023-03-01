Priority defensive line target is versatile enough to play inside or outside

One of Clemson’s priority targets has the ability to play inside or outside on the defensive line.

Clemson received a commitment Wednesday from running back David Eziomume, giving the Tigers a total of six committed recruits for their 2024 class.

However, the Tigers are still looking for another defensive lineman for this cycle, and one of those priority targets is 4-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler, who attended Elite Junior Day back in the end of January.

Brown-Shuler is a defensive lineman out of Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. He has received a total of 37 offers, the most recent on February 16 from the University of Missouri. According to 247Sports, he is “warm” on 13 schools, including Clemson.

He has unofficially visited the Tigers three times, the most recent being on October 1. Further, he attended Clemson's camp back in June of 2021. Speaking with his head coach, Nick Bach, he describes Brown-Shuler as a player who has the potential to play on the inside, as well as on the edge.

“Hevin’s versatile. He can play inside on the defensive line and a little bit of the edge stuff too; he likes to do that,” Bach said. “He’s more than willing to move around, which kind of makes him pretty valuable in that essence. He’s not really a defined inside or outside. He’s athletic enough to do a few different things on the d-line.”

With defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and edge rusher Myles Murphy both going into the draft, looking at elite defensive linemen, particularly someone who is as versatile as Brown-Shuler, makes sense for Clemson. While they have a history of having star defensive linemen, they still need to find some recruits at that position for their 2024 class. In addition, someone with a leadership quality like him makes this four-star recruit a top player to come to Clemson.

“(Hevin is) very dominant, very hardworking,” Bach said. “He’s been named captain for his senior year and he’s showing amazing leadership (in) every possible way right now. So, he’s everything you could really ask for as a leader.”

He is being recruited primarily by defensive line coach Nick Eason, who has made quite the impression on both Brown-Shuler and his head coach. Bach also has a lot of confidence in the coaching staff at Clemson, if his player ultimately chooses to become a Tiger.

“Their D-Line coach (Nick Eason) is a really good guy. I met him a few times and I feel like he would be in good hands there,” Bach said. “We trust Coach Eason quite a bit and Coach Swinney is a fantastic leader and mentor to those young men. He’s done a great job as a solid, stable coach … We would certainly trust the staff with one of our guys.”

A decision for Brown-Shuler could come by the end of July.