Pride has confidence "on another level" after best performance as Tiger

CLEMSON - Fifth-year starting cornerback Sheridan Jones was suddenly unable to go Saturday versus Wake Forest Saturday. Luckily for Clemson, yet another young player stepped up. Sophomore cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. was ready in a big way, breaking up three passes and tallying six solo tackles. “I was already prepared. I was just waiting for my moment, to be honest,” Pride said. “I didn’t hear that I was going to be starting until I was in the locker room when (cornerbacks) Coach (Mike) Reed came up. I kind of got the idea, though, because Sheridan, he was dealing with some head issues at the Tiger Walk.” He also played against Wake Forest as a true freshman when Jones was also unable to play. That game was the worst defensive performance of the season for Clemson, allowing a season-high of 45 points in a double-overtime win. Thus, to be able to have this victory against the Demon Deacons in a game where the defense was so vital was something Pride truly appreciates, especially because he feels more confident in himself than he did last season. “I’ve seen myself grow a lot from last year, specifically that game. The main thing I’d probably say is confidence, just throughout not even just Wake Forest last year, just the whole season last year. My confidence is on another level right now,” Pride said. “I’m more confident when I step up, when I play press, when I play off, and I think that really comes from practicing and working out, doing what I do during the summer and the offseason, and just staying consistent.” At not even 20 years old, Pride has already proven himself to be a good player and a good person. He had a solid performance against Wake Forest this past Saturday and was also able to give his mother the best birthday gift she could have asked for. “That was great. That was the best thing being able to do that knowing my mom’s birthday was Sunday,” Pride said. “Going in, I didn’t really expect to really start. I didn’t expect to start at all. But, I was hoping I’d get to play, especially with how we played last year against Wake Forest. I really wanted to get in.” Going against the Deacons this time was the best game of his career. His seven tackles were a career high, and he had his first tackle for loss of the season. Further, his three passes defended tied a career-high when he defended three passes against Louisiana Tech last season. “I wasn’t really surprised with my performance because I know what to do, and I know what type of athlete I am,” Pride said. “Just after that game, the main thing, I was just really happy. I just got to be me, just play, do what I do, and do what I can do to help the team win.” The bye week will allow the defense to get healthy and hopefully lead to the return of starters Nate Wiggins and Jones for their next game against No. 25 Miami on Saturday, October 21. However, if they cannot play, Pride has shown he has made the next step as a player and is capable of jumping into the starting role. The Hurricanes will be a greater challenge in the passing game than any opponent the Tigers have faced so far this season, as they rank No. 22 in passing offense, averaging 294.8 passing yards per game. Passing-wise, the best team Clemson has faced is Florida State, who is No. 46 in passing yards per game.

