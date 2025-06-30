Predicting the best-case and worst-case scenarios for Clemson this season

Clemson is receiving a lot of preseason hype, but will the Tigers live up to it? The calendar turns to July tomorrow, and that means we are within two weeks of head coach Dabo Swinney’s media availability – including interviews with Swinney and the coaches – and the ACC Football Kickoff, as well as additional interviews with Swinney and a few players. There has already been a little bit of excitement – former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos is now at Florida State, and he’s just walking around throwing grenades at everybody this offseason – Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien, the entire Boston College program, his former teammates, and even Alabama – after an early interview. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was at the Manning Passing Academy this past weekend, and he spoke highly and respectfully of LSU and the entire schedule and thankfully didn’t appear like he wanted to get anybody too riled up ahead of time. But the interviews in a few weeks are the unofficial start to the season, and as the summer downtime draws to a close, we can start taking a look at the season ahead. In this piece, we take a look at the best-case scenario for the Tigers and the worst-case (barring something cataclysmic that causes all four wheels to fall off, because worst-case is obviously 0-12). This is just a look at what we can expect out of the first 12 games. BEST CASE – 12-0 ESPN’s Strength of Schedule metrics suggest that Clemson’s schedule currently ranks at No. 34 in the nation. Compare that to Brent Venables and Oklahoma, and the Tigers have it far easier than their former defensive coordinator, who made improvements for sure, but those improvements might not make a lot of difference in the win-loss column. Oklahoma welcomes Michigan and Auburn in September, but has road games at South Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama once we hit October and November. Not to mention games against rival Texas, Ole Miss and LSU. Clemson has that season-opening landmine against LSU, then should be favored the rest of the way (depending on how South Carolina fares). There are tough spots along the way, but this is a veteran squad with a dynamic quarterback and, everyone hopes, a return to a suffocating defense. This is a Clemson team with a few questions that still have to be answered. Who will play running back? Can the Tigers find an effective answer at punter? Can the tight ends replace the production we are used to from the likes of Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool? Can the Tigers find quality depth at defensive end? Can they stay relatively injury-free? Get those questions answered, and the sky is the limit. WORST-CASE, 8-4 Maybe the opener is too daunting. And then the rest of the schedule proves to be like 2023, when road games proved the Tigers’ undoing at times. Just two weeks after LSU, Clemson travels to Georgia Tech to take on a much-improved Yellow Jackets squad under Brent Key. Syracuse always plays Clemson tough (even though this one is in Death Valley), and the Tigers have to travel to North Carolina in early October for a date with UNC and Bill Belichick. The Tigers host SMU in a rematch of the ACC Championship, and Florida St. and Duke come calling. But a late-season road contest at Louisville and then the rivalry game at South Carolina are also tough.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!