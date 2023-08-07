Practice Insider: Notes from Clemson moving its practice indoors to start the week

The practice is the third of fall camp for the Tigers, who will practice each day this week. Practice moves to Jervey Meadows Thursday and Friday, with the first scrimmage held Saturday in Death Valley (all closed to the general public). We have plenty of nuggets to pass, so let’s get started.

*Wide receivers Brannon Spector and Troy Stellato were in yellow (no contact) jerseys, as was Myles Oliver. Defensive tackle Stephiylan Green and linebacker Jamal Anderson were in green (limited) jerseys.

*Second-team offensive line, from left to right, was Dietrick Pennington, Mitchell Mayes, Ryan Linthicum, Collin Sadler, and John Williams,

*Clemson has mixed and matched some players between its tempo teams, particularly on offense, but the first ones out there largely stayed the same on that offensive side with Cade Klubnik, Will Shipley, Jake Briningstool, Antonio Williams, Beaux Collins, Adam Randall, Tristan Leigh, Marcus Tate, Will Putnam, Walker Parks and Blake Miller

*One of the things you notice from the individual drills that Clemson rotates around the field now with is the intensity that Jeremiah Trotter Jr. shows in each one. He makes the most of each rep.

One drill puts the ball in one set of defender's hands, and the other side has to try to wrap them up standing. With the ball in his hands, Barrett Carter had some fun and made a spin move. Peter Woods showed off his athleticism with a juke that evaded Tyler Davis.

*With the indoor setup, Clemson practiced some short-to-mid-range field goals and Robert Gunn III and Quinn Castner were hitting their attempts from 27-to-37 yards out. Gunn reminds me of Bradley Pinion – there is just a different sound as the ball comes off his foot. You could tell whenever Pinion was punting, and you can tell when Gunn is kicking. Even from 35 yards out, he almost hit the top of the stairs behind the net. But Castner, who at 152 pounds is one of the smaller players in college football, was good on all of his kicks as well.

*At running back, it was Will Shipley, followed by Phil Mafah, Domonique Thomas, Keith Adams, Jr., Peyton Streko, Kevin McNeal, Jay Haynes, and Jarvis Green. Let me say this about Streko – he had offers from Army, Navy, and Air Force but opted to walk on at Clemson. You watch for a few minutes and realize why – he looks like you could put him in any service academy offenses, and he would be a factor. But as I was watching him, someone walked up to me and said, “He has something, doesn’t he?” Yes. He’s a walk-on but one to watch.

*This wide receivers group looks notably better than it has the last few years. Beaux Collins, Adam Randall, and Antonio Williams walking out of the starting group is the best looking starting group the Tigers have had since Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell departed. But the freshmen help set this group apart. Noble Johnson is impressive and Misun Kelley was showing his hops during the session, going high to catch one ball as head coach Dabo Swinney looked on. Ronan Hanafin (212 pounds) plays even bigger than that, and Tyler Brown is that quick-twitch guy who thrives in the slot. We wrote Monday morning that the group needs to stay healthy, and if they do, there is a chance for a few of these guys to have special seasons.

*With Xavier Thomas, Tyler Davis, Justin Mascoll and Ruke Orhorhoro trotting out as the first four along the defensive line, you immediately turn and watch. All four are quick and twitchy, but Thomas has looked the best since maybe his sophomore season. He explodes out of a stance and looks like a man on a mission. But when that second team comes in, which includes Peter Woods, you don’t see a ton of drop-off physically.