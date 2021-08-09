Camp Insider: Charles Barkley, Darryl Strawberry on hand as Tigers hit third day

David Hood

CLEMSON – A couple of special guests were at Clemson Monday as the Tigers began day three of August camp. Former New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers star Darryl Strawberry and NBA legend Charles Barkley were guests of head coach Dabo Swinney.

Barkley spoke with the team Monday before leaving, and Strawberry is spending two days on campus and will speak with the team Tuesday.

TigerNet has an exclusive interview with Strawberry coming up, but I can say that he met Swinney at Tony Dungy’s event in Minneapolis in the spring. Strawberry told me that he has long been a fan of college football and the Tigers, so when Swinney texted him and asked to come to town for a few days, he readily accepted.

Strawberry said he hopes to make it back for a game this fall.

Now, on to the camp nuggets. Today was the first day in shells and the media was allowed to stay for six periods. The team worked on special teams – punt and kickoff -for most of the time we were allowed to watch. I will say this – I know that the coaches would love to see Justyn Ross at punt return at some point but it’s fun to watch Lyn-J Dixon and Will Shipley at both punt and kickoff return. As I’ve mentioned, Lyn-J looks fantastic and that first step is electric.

Shipley has the ability to hide behind blockers, set up a block, and then pop through the tiniest of creases into the open. In fact, that’s what one observer told me Saturday, that much like CJ Spiller, Shipley only needs this much room (holding thumb and forefinger and inch apart) and then he’s gone.

*The quarterbacks looked more accurate during our brief viewing window. I thought Saturday had its rough edges for everybody – a typical second day as players are still getting their legs under them – and Monday was a much better day. Again, I thought Taisun Phommachanh and Hunter Helms each made some good throws, while DJ Uiagalelei was on point. I really like the focus on the tight ends, who seem to be flourishing under Tony Elliott.

*We mentioned that both Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata looked to suffer minor injuries Saturday and both appeared to be at full speed Monday. However, Troy Stellato and Beaux Collins were both still in yellow jerseys.

*Backup running back Mikey Dukes has not been on the practice field, but we’ve been told that he is not in the transfer portal, isn’t injured, and isn’t on the COVID list. We were told that Coach Swinney will have some further insight when we speak this evening.

*Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell lit up one offensive linemen during the early portion of practice, calling him out by his number and telling him, “You’re ruining my practice.” In the day-by-day depth chart, Mason Trotter was in at first-team center again, with Matt Bockhorst at left guard.

*I walked with Strawberry’s manager over to the defensive tackles, and he took a gander and said, “What are these guys? Monsters? How are they so big?” He was particularly impressed with how fast Bryan Bresee can move.

