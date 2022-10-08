Postgame Analysis: Xavier Thomas provides a spark in win over BC

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Chestnut Hill, MA – Clemson shined in the second half as the Tigers took down Boston College Saturday night to remain undefeated.

Fifth-ranked Clemson (6-0 overall, 4-0 ACC) defeated the Eagles (2-4, 1-3) 31-3 at Alumni Stadium.

The Tigers started slow and only led 10-3 at halftime, but a second-half offensive surge led by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and another stellar defensive effort put the game away by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Uiagalelei had less than 100 yards passing in the first half and threw an interception that led to a Boston College field goal, but the junior quarterback rebounded in the second half. The California native finished the game 18-of-32 for 220 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also led all rushers with 12 carries for 69 yards and had one rush of 40 yards late in the fourth quarter.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. may have flown under the radar a little bit through the first five games of the season, but opponents will know who he is after Saturday night. Trotter’s name was called several times during the game, and he was a force to be reckoned with both in pass defense and rushing the quarterback. The sophomore linebacker was credited with four tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.

While the entire defense played well, one other player really jumped out: Xavier Thomas. The senior made his season debut after suffering a foot injury during fall camp and immediately showed why everyone was so excited about him before the season. In limited action, Thomas notched two tackles – both sacks – a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.

STAT OF THE GAME: Five Boston College players combined for 30 rushing attempts and only managed 34 total yards - a 1.1-yard per carrying clip.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

*Run the ball – Boston College was forced to punt from its own 12 with 3:45 to play, and Antonio Williams returned it 20 yards to the Boston College 28. For the first time all night, the offense seemed determined to run the football, and six plays out of seven were on the ground as Will Shipley finished off the short drive with a one-yard touchdown run. Clemson led 10-3 at intermission.

*Defense begets offense – Boston College was forced into a 3-and-out to start the second half, and following a punt, the Tigers took over at their own 27. A big third-down throw from Uiagalelei to Collins covered 21 yards, and one play later, Uiagalelei threw a deep ball to Joseph Ngata in the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown and a 17-3 lead early in the third quarter.

*Put the game away – Clemson took over at its own 28 late in the third quarter and promptly put together another scoring drive. The drive started with a 25-yard pass to Davis Allen up the right sideline, and four plays later, Phil Mafah ran for 17 yards to the Boston College 12. The first play of the fourth quarter saw Uiagalelei hit a wide-open Collins in the endzone for a 10-yard scoring pass. With 14:57 to play, Clemson led 24-3.

UP NEXT: Clemson travels to Florida State next Saturday for yet another primetime showdown. The Tigers and Noles will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The Seminoles lost to NC State 19-17.

Boston College travels to Wake Forest after an off week. The Demon Deacons defeated Army earlier in the day.