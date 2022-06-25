Players who will define Clemson's 2022 season: Center Will Putnam

The start of the 2022 football season is now within striking distance, and with time running out in the offseason, we wanted to take a look at the players who will define the season.

I know, I know. Paul Finebaum has declared Dabo Swinney and the Tigers as yesterday’s news, and the rest of the ACC senses blood in the water after last season. But this roster is talented and deep and has to be considered elite. We all know that the Tigers will go only as far as the quarterback play, wide receivers, and offensive line take them, but this is about the individual players who will make – or break – the year.

The second guy we take a look at is offensive lineman Will Putnam. Putnam has played a lot of games (33) and a lot of snaps (1,615) for the Tigers in his first three years on campus, but those snaps were at right guard. Clemson pushed towards the end of last season thinking there was depth at center, but Mason Trotter missed the bowl game and likely won’t be able to play until December and Hunter Rayburn suffered a career-ending injury.

The coaches moved Putnam over to center this spring, but Trent Howard and Ryan Linthicum each saw time at that spot while Marcus Tate and Jordan McFadden both took snaps. But this appears to be Putnam’s job to lose, and he told us that he is “All In” with the change.

"It definitely has its challenges, but it's something I anticipated a little bit and started practice on the side in December,” Putnam said. “It's something I'm really excited about playing, and that's one of the biggest things for me— I love coming out to practice and look forward to getting better at center. I think it's good for me that I'm an underclassman and my leadership role, I'm kind of leading the guys. I have a lot of accountability in it and I'm trying to get better at it every day."

Putnam said the coaches didn’t have to ask him to move.

“I think it’s important as a guard to also know how to play center,” Putnam said. “A lot of (for moving) wasn’t necessarily the coaching staff but the turnover we had on the O-line. We had guys injured, guys getting hurt, and with COVID, you never know who’s going to be in and who’s going to be out. It’s just something I wanted to do for myself to kind of up my game a little bit, and I just wanted to do it for the team. Maybe some guys can play guard but can’t play center. And I want to be a guy that can do both.

“It’s like, OK, if I only play right guard, that means you can only play one position at the next level. But now if I can play center, that means I can play two positions at the next level. You work at that, and then it’s, oh, I can play left guard. That’s three. It kind of ups your stock a little bit I think.”

New offensive line coach Thomas Austin likes what he’s seen out of Putnam, especially with the snaps.

“He’s done a heck of a job,” Austin said. “If he misses, it’s low. It’s not over the head where you’re chasing after it. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. His progression only six practices in, he’s done a phenomenal job.

“From the minute we had that conversation (about the move), he’s been out here. And whenever have been able to do it on their own, he’s been snapping with (quarterback) DJ (Uiagalelei) and getting the younger guys out here. He’s had very few snap issues. From a technique standpoint, he’s doing a phenomenal job. He’s a natural.”

The good news for Putnam is that he has had time to work out the kinks – last year the coaches moved Matt Bockhorst to center just weeks before the Tigers had to face Georgia’s dominant front. Putnam will have Georgia Tech, Furman, and Louisiana Tech to get comfortable. While all will present challenges, none of that group poses the challenge like Georgia.

2021: Started all 10 games in which he appeared, playing 633 offensive snaps … third-team all-conference pick by Phil Steele … played 67 snaps vs. No. 5 Georgia … played 51 snaps and shared team offensive player of the game honors vs. SC State as Clemson exceeded both 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards … played 70 plays vs. Georgia Tech, Clemson’s second straight game allowing zero sacks … played 53 snaps at NC State … battled through 51 snaps in a Friday night win at Syracuse after missing Clemson’s game against Boston College with an injury … played 65 snaps at No. 23 Pitt … played 75 snaps and helped pave the way for Will Shipley’s 128 rushing yards in a comeback win vs. Florida State … played 73 snaps vs. No. 13 Wake Forest as Clemson’s offensive line shared team offensive players of the game honors with Kobe Pace after the Tigers produced season highs in total yards (543) and rushing yards (333) while allowing zero sacks … played 55 snaps at South Carolina in helping Clemson both exceed 250 rushing yards and allow zero sacks in a second straight game.

2020: Started all 12 games, playing 790 snaps as Clemson led the ACC as the only team to allow fewer than two sacks per game … All-ACC Academic Team selection … made first career start at Wake Forest, playing 65 snaps and helping Clemson to 561 yards of offense … played 33 snaps in Clemson’s shutout win vs. The Citadel … played 68 snaps vs. Virginia in helping Trevor Lawrence post his second 300-yard passing game of the season … played 89 snaps in helping Clemson exceed both 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing against No. 7 Miami … played 41 snaps at Georgia Tech as Clemson accumulated 671 yards and 73 points in the largest conference win in ACC history … played 78 snaps in Travis Etienne’s three-touchdown performance against Syracuse … played 81 snaps vs. Boston College as Clemson scored 24 unanswered points to overcome an 18-point deficit in the largest comeback win in the history of Death Valley … played 79 snaps in helping D.J. Uiagalelei throw for 439 yards in a double-overtime contest at No. 4 Notre Dame … played 76 snaps vs. Pitt, helping protect Trevor Lawrence during his 403-yard passing performance … played 47 snaps at Virginia Tech, holding the Hokies without a sack and helping Clemson to 7.9 yards per carry in the contest … played 63 snaps as Clemson produced 541 yards of offense in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame … played 70 snaps in Sugar Bowl vs. No. 3 Ohio State.

2019: Played 192 snaps over 11 games … played 16 snaps in collegiate debut vs. Georgia Tech … played eight snaps at Syracuse … recorded 15 snaps vs. Charlotte … played 29 snaps in helping Clemson to 552 yards of total offense vs. Florida State … played 10 snaps in the midst of Clemson’s 551-yard performance with 298 rushing yards at Louisville … played 34 snaps in helping Clemson exceed both 300 passing yards and 300 rushing yards vs. Boston College … played 26 snaps in helping Clemson to 702 yards of offense vs. Wofford … played 18 snaps in Clemson’s Atlantic Division-clinching win at NC State … played 18 snaps vs. Wake Forest, helping Clemson outgain the Demon Deacons, 516-105 … played eight snaps at South Carolina as Clemson earned its sixth consecutive victory against the Gamecocks … played 10 snaps as Clemson rolled up 600 yards of offense vs. No. 22 Virginia en route to a fifth straight ACC Championship.

Before Clemson: National top 120 player and four-star recruit by three services … ranked No. 80 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, third-best offensive guard in the nation and 11th-best overall player in Florida … Rivals.com ranked Putnam as its No. 106 overall player, No. 7 offensive guard and No. 14 player in Florida … ESPN.com listed him as No. 116 overall player, No. 5 offensive guard and No. 15 player in Florida … will play in US Army All-American game in San Antonio on Jan. 5 … played for Robert Werner at Plant High School in Tampa the last two years … played at Glenwood High School in Chatham, Ill. as a freshman and sophomore … father is with the U.S. Army and his job was reason for the transfer … helped Plant High to 11-2 season in 2018 … one of four team captains in 2018 for Plant … played both ways throughout his career … in addition to his outstanding blocking, had 63 tackles on defense in 2018 with eight tackles for loss, five of which were sacks … had 31 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss in 2016 at Glenwood High … outstanding wrestler who competed in state heavyweight tournament as a freshman at Glenwood in 2016 … was the Florida state champion as a heavyweight in 2018 with a 25-0 record for the season … recruited by Robbie Caldwell and Tony Elliott … signed with Clemson on Dec. 20, 2018 … enrolled at Clemson in January 2019.

Personal: Born Aug. 13, 2000 … management major … completed a microinternship with Lima One Capital in Greenville in spring 2022 … two-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2019-20).