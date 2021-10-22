Pittsburgh Forecast: Cloudy on Friday, but we are waiting on Saturday at Heinz Field

David Hood by Senior Writer -

PITTSBURGH -- The forecast for walking around Pittsburgh Friday night was cloudy with showers, leaving many to wonder what the forecast would be for the Clemson game Saturday.

We traveled to Pitt Friday, arriving around four in the afternoon, and after a quick stop at the hotel we headed into the city to take advantage of the newest city (for Clemson, anyway) on the ACC football tour. Despite the scattered rain and cooler temps, it was a perfect night to get out and walk and even take a trip up the Duquesne Incline to Mt. Washington for a view of the city.

I wondered how Clemson fans would travel and wasn’t disappointed to see fans everywhere we went, from Primanti Brothers in Market Square to all over downtown to the incline. We sat down in Primanti Brothers and hadn’t been in our seat 10 seconds before a big meaty paw landed on my shoulder (it was Mike Allen, a guy that many of you know). We didn’t discuss a lot of football, which is strange for a trip like this, and that was the case all over as many just wanted to talk about the city and the new stadium.

In Primanti Brothers, we noticed a young man wearing a Pitt shirt and a Clemson hat. Knowing there had to be a story behind the two, I introduced myself before we walked out and asked what was up with the shirt and the hat. Andy is a Clemson graduate, class of 2013, who is from Pittsburgh. He has been living in California, but he has returned home for work recently. He said he pulls for both Pitt and Clemson, and because Pitt has more to gain with a win tomorrow, he is (sort of) pulling for the Panthers.

The views from Mt. Washington were incredible – especially with Heinz Field lit up – and thoughts of the game were never far from my mind.

For those that are wondering, I picked Pitt to win and it’s the first time I’ve picked against Clemson (even though I had LSU winning a few years ago before changing at the last minute) since the Russell Athletic Bowl in 2014. Clemson won that game – as I was reminded by Eric Mac Lain as soon as that game was over.

After looking at the stats and looking at everything that has happened this season, we knew that the Tigers had to remain somewhat healthy heading into this weekend. We knew there couldn’t be any more attrition at defensive tackle, at running back, or wide receiver. And sure enough, we learned late Thursday that wide receiver Joseph Ngata will miss the game due to COVID.

That means Clemson will likely be without Ngata, Frank Ladson, and EJ Williams, leaving Justyn Ross as the one tried and true veteran to take the field. Knowing that the Tigers need to throw the ball down the field in order to have a chance, that puts the onus on youngsters like Ajou Ajou, Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins, and maybe Troy Stellato.

Pitt’s defense has been good, but they’ve been vulnerable to a downfield passing game, RPOs (run-pass option plays), and in the middle of the field. The stuff Clemson hasn’t been good at so far this season. I fully believe that Brent Venables will have a great game plan for the Pitt offense – led by quarterback Kenny Pickett – but if the Clemson offense can’t stay on the field and the Clemson defense starts racking up long drives, it could turn into a long afternoon.

I remember talking to someone from Pitt a few years ago when the Panthers played Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. I was told that the Pitt coaches were going to run the ball, milk the clock, and try to play keepaway from a Clemson offense that was full of future NFL picks like Tee Higgins, Travis Etienne, and Trevor Lawrence. Things will be totally different this time around.

But, and this is a big but, I like when Venables has a third chance at a particular team or quarterback. I also think head coach Dabo Swinney is at his best when he can play the underdog role, and the Tigers are certainly the underdog heading into this one. Maybe a defensive score and a big play on special teams can be the difference.

I am anxious to see what happens Saturday. Maybe the injuries and the doubt are the spark this offense so desperately needs. But we won’t know until they kick it off, and we’ll all see together.