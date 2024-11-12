Pitt head coach says Clemson is the best team the Panthers have faced

David Hood

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said this week that if any of his players have intentions of playing in the NFL, they need to see how they fare against a talented Clemson this weekend. The Tigers head to Pitt, where they're currently a 10.5-point favorite after capturing a 24-14 win at Virginia Tech. The game is set for a noon start on ESPN Saturday. After starting 7-0, the Panthers have dropped two in a row, falling at SMU (48-25) previously and at home to Virginia Saturday (24-19). Clemson seeks its first win at Pitt in its second try, after a 27-17 loss in the teams' last meeting in 2021. Saturday is Senior Day for the Panthers, and Narduzzi says they will face their toughest opponent to date. “We're heading on to Clemson, maybe the best football team we've played this year. I shouldn't say maybe. They are. They're 315 across the line on their defensive line. They've got some big dudes. They're athletic, a bunch of first rounders on defense and offense,” Narduzzi said. “I think their offensive line is probably the best offensive line I've seen this year without a question. As a matter of fact, someone asked me last week, one of your reporters, who is the best offensive line? I gave it to him, and I meant to text him. I forget who it was about what the best offensive line, and I gave him two. But if I remembered who the heck it was, I'd give him a call back and say this is it. These guys are big, fast, physical. “Our D tackles had better hang in there because these dudes are going to double-team you and try and hang you on the goal post up front. Their tailback, Phil Mafah, he plays 90 percent of the time. He's 230 pounds, very similar to the tailback at North Carolina. He's athletic, he's physical, and they like to run the ball. Obviously Cade, their quarterback, is really good too. They're winning for a reason, and we've got a really good football team that we've got to be well-prepared for coming in this weekend.” Narduzzi said not much has changed in the Clemson program. “What makes them different? I don't know if it's been much different. They've been talented since I've been here. This is our fifth time playing them. We've played them four previous times already, once in a championship game. They're talented. Nothing's different,” Narduzzi said. “They've got a bunch of four and five-star players. They've got the best of the best. They've had the best for a long, long time. They've been the measuring stick, as far as ACC football, for many years, and Dabo does a great job.” Narduzzi was asked if Clemson is still the gold standard in the ACC. “I do, I do, because of consistency over a period of time. Florida State can go win one. Pitt can go win one. We've been there twice in the last, whatever, nine years. A lot of people haven't been there that many times,” he said. “I think I said back in the summer three teams, Florida State, Clemson, and Pitt, have won it in the last 13 years, 14 years. But when you think about Clemson, they've done it over and over. They might have a bad year here or there, but historically Dabo's done the best job. That's plain and simple. The numbers will tell you that.” That alone should get the attention of his players. “No doubt about it. If last week didn't get their motor going, I hope anyone who has ambitions about playing in the National Football League, let's see what you've got against Clemson. Let's see you play your best game here,” he said. “If you weren't focused for Virginia, which I can't imagine you weren't -- and I'm not saying anybody was not focused -- but if they didn't get your focus, I imagine Clemson will get your focus when you put the tape on.”

