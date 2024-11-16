Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi credits Klubnik, says Panthers suffered a team loss

David Hood by Senior Writer -

PITTSBURGH – Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi called Saturday’s heartbreaking loss to Clemson a team loss. Clemson’s Cade Klubnik raced 50 yards for the winning score with just over a minute remaining, leading the Tigers to a 24-20 comeback victory over the Panthers. The game was the last home game of the season for the Panthers – Senior Day at Pitt. “Well, one heck of a football game, I can tell you that. I feel bad for our seniors. Wanted to get it for those guys. We had a six-game win streak on senior day, and our kids fought their tails off,” Narduzzi said. “As usual, it's a team loss. We did it together. There's plays on offense, defense that you wish you had back, but I love the group in there. They fought their tails off to the end. Didn't go our way. Game of inches. "You look at the defense, played their tails off the entire game, on the field for almost 35 minutes. They had one drive at the end of the second quarter, where they hit two big posts on us. Our guys tightened down, we made some adjustments and fixed it. But that, and then the two-minute at the end of the half where they made some plays and we didn't, wasn't some good coverage, and they got a field goal before the half, which was a critical field goal.” Clemson led 17-7 at the half, but was shut out until the final score. “Then again, we pitch a shut-out defensively in the second half until 1:36 in the game and the quarterback draw, which they've run quarterback draws,” Narduzzi said. “They got us in a good coverage for it. Our stunt up front probably wasn't as clean as you'd like. We'll look at the tape. I briefly saw it from an iPad but was focused on the two-minute for our offense at the end. "Then offensively, they hung in there, made a lot of plays. Again, there was a lot of good plays out there for us. Nate Yarnell had a heck of a game. I think we didn't protect the quarterback. We've had some shuffling going through the O-line as you guys know, and Jackson Brown had to start at the right tackle spot, another change in the O-line. Jacoby was out in the second quarter, I believe, so we had another change there. Again, just part of the game. It's next man up. We got banged up last week, we got banged up a little bit more today on top of that. But I love the way our guys played.” The Panthers had a chance to salt the game away late but settled for a field goal after reaching the Clemson one-yard line. Narduzzi called timeout just before the snap, and even though it appeared the Pitt runner scored, the Panthers were awarded the timeou,t and Clemson’s defense held. A late drive ended with Khalil Barnes’ game-ending interception. “We had an opportunity offensively. You look at it, we had a missed field goal in the second quarter, I believe. A long one, not easy. Ben has been outstanding all year, and he's a hell of a kicker,” Narduzzi said. “Then we had the goal line stand down there, 1st and goal at the 2. We didn't break the huddle fast enough a couple of times. We were huddling up; maybe we should have just gone tempo, and we were too slow getting lined up, and it starts with me making sure they're ready to go. “I call a time-out when Derrick Davis goes over the top. I don't know if they stop play, and I didn't see that play yet, but I look back at myself like maybe if I didn't call that time-out, maybe it's a delay and we score a touchdown and we don't matter. But we need to score at the 2-yard line. We've got to get -- six points instead of (a field goal to go down) seven. Put that one on me for calling a time-out. I was just worried about that clock going down. We were tight on time, and I didn't want to be backed up five yards for a delay of game. So operationally we've got to clean that up. But the kids fought hard, and it's the game of football. They did a nice job at the end. Cade Klubnik had a heck of a play.”

