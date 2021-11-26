Pigskin Prophet: Time to Collect the Rent Edition

You know what time it is. No, it’s not time to make a call to your Gamecock friends about their extended car warranty. It’s time to call and tell them that the Tigers are headed to Columbia to collect the rent on the upside-down bug.

The Gamecocks received COVID relief from the SEC Government last year and didn’t have to make the trip to Clemson to earn their big, bright, orange “7” but have to face the proverbial music this year. The Gamecocks have gotten desperate – they hired Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier after both had passed their 100th birthdays so Social Security would pick up most of the contract – and had some success with Spurrier but not Holtz. After being turned down by their first 14 choices, they hired Will Muschamp, and he crossed his eyes and stomped and threw things and said three letter words (not sure he’s bright enough for 4) and then he got fired.

So the Gamecocks put in an order on Wish.com – the website that sells cheap and knockoff items like Sam Sang phones and Orange watches and phones and ICMB and Dale laptops – and ordered a Dabo Swinney coach. And they got Shane Beamer, who is just a little off and always looks like he’s trying to see through his ear. Those of us in Columbia call him Spike after the little cartoon dog that always wants the approval of Butch. Hope that works out for them.

Now onto some picks.

FRIDAY

UNC AT NC STATE

The Tar Heels have the opportunity to do something good this season – beat Dave Doeren and make him pout and get the Tigers a step closer to the ACC Championship Game. Mack Brown looks like he is almost enjoying this season, running around the sidelines and asking everybody what is going on, and then smiling when they tell him they are baking cookies for later. The difference here is that both teams have good offenses – UNC’s is probably a tad better – but the Wolfies have the better defense. And that should be the difference, except the Wolfies have Doeren. Advantage Heels. UNC 37, NC STATE 34

SATURDAY

GEORGIA AT GEORGIA TECH

The best roster that money can buy – the worst-kept secret in college football – has to take a step away from the garbage of the SEC East and play someone similar in Georgia Tech. The people down in Atlanta have seemed to realize that head coach Geoff Collins is a fraud and have contacted Holtz, Spurrier, Muschamp, and Vince Lombardi about a potential opening. After this beatdown – and it will be a beatdown – the talks may get serious. GEORGIA 55, WAFFLE HOUSE 9

OHIO ST. AT MICHIGAN

Anybody who believes in everything that is good and decent and law-abiding in our country knows they can’t pull for Ohio St. because…..ewwwwww. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has a pretty good crew this season, it’s in the Big House, and no one expects them to win. TigerNet intern Zachary Wagner will be in the stadium with his dad, wearing the blue and maize, and cheering for his home state Wolverines. But the ewwwwwwwBuckeyes are really good, and they have NFL talent all over the field. This one will be close into the fourth quarter – don’t expect Michigan to get Mel Tuckered – and Ohio St. will have to fight for every point and yard. OHIO ST. 37, MICHIGAN 28

FLORIDA ST. AT FLORIDA

Both teams are 5-6 but heading in different directions. The Gators are looking for a head coach while Florida St. will keep their coach for another month or so. Or maybe longer. Neither team is very good at this point, but this will still be fun to watch. Most of the experts are expecting Florida to come out and run the ball and control the clock and beat the Seminoles that way. I get it. That is what should happen. But I am not sure how much the Gators have left in the tank after this weird season, and I have a funny feeling the Noles are gonna win this one. FLORIDA ST. 30, FLORIDA 24

ALABAMA AT AUBURN

Most seasons, it doesn’t matter what the records are, you know both teams have a chance to win. And because Alabama appears vulnerable this season, one would think Auburn has a shot. They don’t. They have a quarterback who can’t complete a forward pass, a coach who thinks he is in the Mountain West, a team that lost to South Carolina, and an offensive coordinator who is named Mike Bozo. Alabama in a rout. ALABAMA 44, AUBURN 13

VIRGINIA TECH AT VIRGINIA

The Hokies are another team that is looking for a head coach, and they need a win to qualify for a bowl game and print some of those cool “we suck just enough to get to a bowl T-shirts” like South Carolina had last weekend. The Hokies won last season, but the Cavaliers won in 2019 to break a 13-game losing streak in the series, and even though there won’t be more than 42 or 43 people there to watch, the Cavs win. VIRGINIA 40, TECH 24

CLEMSON AT SOUTH CAROLINA

The Gamecocks and their Wish.com student section have bought batteries and water bottles and are attempting to go to war against the big, bad, Tigers. They have decades of frustration built up – the last time the Gamecocks had a lead in the overall series was when they led 1-0 in 1896 – and they like to act out and throw things and stomp their little feet. And hey, they have a few horses to keep it close for a bit, and that revved up, sexed up, liquored up crowd will help them in a big way early. But eventually talent will take over and some dude named Brent Venables will be throwing autographed batteries back at the students. Tigers win by double digits, collect the rent, and leave a strangled cross-dressing rooster laying underneath its tattered shower curtain and the expired fire extinguishers. CLEMSON 34, CROSS DRESSING CHICKENS 16