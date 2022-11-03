Pigskin Prophet: It's tough to be a Gamecock edition

Pigskin Prophet by Contributor -

It’s not often a team is ranked for about three hours, but every time the Gamecocks find themselves ranked over the last several seasons, they stay ranked just about the same amount of time they keep a name. In other words, not long.

The Gamecocks had a chance to jump up in the rankings with a very average Missouri team coming to town, but the Columbia Tigers ran up and around and over the home team. How bad did it look? Have you ever gone out to watch little kids play coaches pitch or T-ball, and there are always three or four that are out there picking their noses, sitting down in the dirt, chasing butterflies, or generally just wandering around with absolutely no clue there is a game going on?

That is what Gamecock football looks like these days, and it’s not pretty.

Will this weekend be pretty? Depends on the weather.

THURSDAY

APPALACHIAN ST. AT COASTAL CAROLINA

The Hillbillies come out of the mountains and head to the beach to take on the Chanticleers, which is just another name for a chicken. Both teams have had their share of big games and close games this season, and this one has a chance to be another nail-biter. I gotta go with Chase Brice in a close one. Right? NEERS 34, CHICKENS 31

FRIDAY

DUKE AT BOSTON COLLEGE

Ah, good old Friday night ACC football. This has always been a bad idea, and putting these two programs on TV on a night when high school playoffs are getting started is even worse. I guess the best thing I can say is that someone has to win. That someone is Duke. BASKETBALL SCHOOL 30, HOCKEY SCHOOL 20

SATURDAY

TENNESSEE AT GEORGIA

The mountain folk are feeling little frisky these days and with good reason. They’ve knocked off Alabama and a bunch of bad schools, but these dogs with the big jowls are built a little different than Kentucky and some of the other overrated teams they’ve played. These dogs bite. But these mountain folk have some bite of their own and will load up the muskets to take potshots at the Dawgs. Some of the shots will hit, the dogs will get their bites in, but look for the dogs to chew their way to another win. Maybe. GEORGIA 37, TENNESSEE 30

ALABAMA AT LSU

Let’s face it, there is nothing funnier than Brian Kelly trying to talk Southern, but the jokes are disappearing as the Tigers have started to play well. The Tigers are looking for a little Cajun-fried elephant Saturday, and while this isn’t the best Alabama team in recent memory, and the defense struggles at times, they still have Bryce Young and Nick Saban and a pretty good offense. Who dat? Well, it ain’t LSU. BAMA 34, LSU 24

SOUTH CAROLINA AT VANDERBILT

The chickens take their act on the road for one of the few times this season, strutting into Nashville for a date with about 1900 fans and the Commodores. The Dores just aren’t very good, but they will put up fight against one of the few SEC teams they know they can beat. Watching this one is the SEC equivalent of watching Duke vs Boston College. In other words, boring, but someone has to win. WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHOOL 27, BASEBALL SCHOOL 20

CLEMSON AT NOTRE DAME

This is the last true road game of the season for the Tigers, and it’s a tough one. Those Irish guys are tough and playing pretty well, and if you know short people, you know that leprechaun has a chip on his tiny green shoulder. The Tigers have had two weeks to get ready for this tilt, while Notre Dame had to go on the road and play in a cereal bowl last week in Syracuse. The Tigers will have to shake off a bit of rust, and weather could be a factor. But once these Tigers start snarling in anger, the Notre Dame offense won’t know what hit ‘em. CLEMSON 27, NOTRE DAME 16

SYRACUSE AT PITTSBURGH

The Orange went into Clemson a few weeks ago and tried to act like the bully. Instead, they wound up injuring themselves and got their own players hurt. That showed up late in the Clemson game, showed up last week against Notre Dame, and will cost them again this week at Pitt. Pat Narduzzi and his incredibly large ego have taken too many losses this season, and they aren’t about to lose at home to a citrus fruit. PITT 30, ORANGE 23

WAKE FOREST AT NC STATE

Wake Forest’s quarterback committed 22 turnovers last week, the most of his storied 29-year career at Wake. This week, the Demon Deacons do battle with NC State with bragging rights and a better bowl destination on the table. I gotta believe Hartman rights the ship and they beat the puppies. WAKE 34, PUPPIES 22