Pigskin Prophet: Free tickets and paging Wake Forest fans edition

It’s down to the final few weeks of college football’s regular season, and the Tigers will play their final 2021 home game in Death Valley in Death Valley this weekend. In Columbia, the Gamecocks have two final games, starting with Auburn this weekend and ending with Clemson the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Down here in Columbia, people are trying to give their tickets away. You know the deal – hey, if your last name begins with either a consonant or a vowel, come by the box office and we will give you a free ticket or two or three (seriously, how many do you need???) because you are special.

Also, if you were born between the months of January and December, no matter the date, you are also eligible for a free ticket. For those young fans who like to tailgate out amongst the warehouses and machine shops, you still have to pay for a parking spot, but you get prime entertainment watching what happens when a bunch of people wearing garnet and black and shouting, “Go C**cks!!!” get together and add alcohol. Let’s just say that a bunch of little chickens are going to be hatched in about nine months, most of them born with mullets.

Meanwhile, at Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons are closing in on an ACC Atlantic Division Championship. Their fans – all 19 of them – are so excited they returned their entire allotment of tickets to Clemson, allowing Clemson fans to sit in their seats and celebrate while they stay home and do whatever it is those people do. I shouldn’t be shocked, however, because I saw where several Wake Forest folks have written about the “electric sellout crowd” at BB&T Truist SunTrust Bank of America South State People’s National Fifth Third Park last weekend. Most of those folks still thought it was Halloween, I guess, because they showed disguised as empty seats. If that is a sellout, then our local high school has had 45,000 people per game for years.

But enough about the fans. Let’s talk about the teams. And it starts tonight with the Dave Cutcliffe Farewell Tour.

THURSDAY

LOUISVILLE AT DUKE

You have to be a diehard college football fan if you watch this one. The Blue Devils are 0-6 in the ACC on their quest for a perfect record in league play, while the Cardinals are looking for bowl eligibility in their final ACC game. You have to feel for Cutcliffe, one of the game’s good guys who is at a spot that simply cares more about basketball and some rat than they ever will about football. It’s hard to recruit quality players to that fine institution and it shows. Meanwhile, Louisville takes anybody that can show a birth certificate and spell their name in under nine minutes. Cards win big. LOUISVILLE 34, DUKE 13

SATURDAY

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN AT GEORGIA

Man, the SEC loves the cupcakes on the next to the last weekend of the year. Georgia has these guys. Tennessee scheduled South Alabama. Auburn scheduled South Carolina. GEORGIA 55, SOUTHERN 9

MICHIGAN ST. AT OHIO ST.

So, the Buckeyes are pretty good. Michigan St. is ok, not great, not bad, but ranked in the Top Ten. If, and this is a big if, the Spartans can get their running game going and play keep-away, they have a great shot. Sparty does more with less, and Mel Tucker has them believing. I think the Buckeyes will be pushed to the limit, but they play in the horseshoe for a reason, and that horseshoe is firmly planted where the sun don’t shine. OHIO ST. 30, MICHIGAN ST. 20

WAKE FOREST AT CLEMSON

The Clemson crowd should be pretty good considering Wake fans will be out buying Christmas trees and wishing Dave Clawson well on his new gig at Virginia Tech. It’s a noon kick, and sometimes those can be tricky, but it’s the second straight noon kick for the Tigers, while Wake is coming off a night game in front of an “electric sellout crowd” of 514 people. Wake has a good offense, but that mesh is gonna get mushed and smushed and smashed and smeshed back into their faces. Probably. CLEMSON 30, WAKE FOREST 23

AUBURN AT SOUTH CAROLINA

The last time we saw Auburn quarterback TJ Finley, he was lighting up the Gamecocks for about a billion yards as he led LSU to a dominating win in Baton Rouge last season. This year, because the NCAA allows players to change schools the way Gamecock fans change spouses, Finley is playing for Auburn in place of Bo Nix. That’s a good thing, because Nix is spectacularly bad on a good day. The Gamecocks lost at Missouri last weekend and looked bad doing it, and even though they are giving away tickets to anyone who has ever been in church, or seen a church, I don’t expect a great crowd because we’ve ordered less than half the usual complement of doodoo ice. AUBURN 30, SOUTH CAROLINA 20

FLORIDA ST. AT BOSTON COLLEGE

I didn’t have a lot of faith in the Seminoles last weekend and then they go out and their coaches act like they know what a “scheme” actually is. Yes, indeed, they recognized the opponent’s “structure” and went out and did their thing anyway. The Eagles are playing better now that quarterback Phil Jurkovec is back from injury. Boston College has put on a great promotion this week – any fan buying a flex plan of hockey tickets gets a free football ticket. They host Wake next week, and the Demon Deacons are expected to not send any of their electric sellout folks. But as for this week, the Eagles in a thriller. BOSTON COLLEGE 28, FSU 27