"Perfection" of Clemson defense means this group will be fun to watch

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Perfection? Brent Venables would never agree with that description of his defense but there is no denying that his group has had a standout August. Now, can they start out September the same way?

The Tigers start the season with Georgia in Charlotte on Sept. 4 (7:30 p.m. ET/ABC), and the defense will be front and center with a national television audience. The mantra since last January has been for this group to bring physicality back into the equation. Ohio State punched the Tigers in the mouth, according to linebacker James Skalski, and he expects Georgia to try the same tactic.

“We got punched in the mouth versus Ohio State,” said Skalski, who is back for a sixth season at Clemson. “There are missed assignments and stuff, but I think the most disappointing aspect of that game was we got punched in the mouth and didn't do anything about it. We got out-physicaled and they kicked our ass plain and simple. And that is never OK in football. That is rule No. 1 right there. That is what football is all about. We have to be mean, man, and we have to want it. We didn't want it. We didn’t do the little things right. We didn’t have that dog in us, and it showed.

“Georgia [has a] similar mentality as a team — run game, physical, attack mode. So I think we can [get rid of] … any doubt that we're soft, not physical enough, not experienced enough. We're going to prove those people wrong Sept. 4.”

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates thinks the defense will respond in a big way.

“We had a sour taste in our mouth coming off that last game,” Bates said. “Our guys, man, they’ve owned it and really focused on just getting more physical and reestablishing that defense and that line of scrimmage.

“That’s been fun to watch — and those guys are working their tails off.”

How has that translated into the scrimmages? The defense has been dominant.

One observer to a recent scrimmage told me that as a defensive guy, he loved to see the dominant defense and that it was so good the offense had a hard time getting any traction. Another observer told me that the defense is “perfection” and that the offense will have to score 13 or 14 points per game to win. That’s heady talk for an experienced group.

However, even the taciturn Venables has liked what he’s seen.

“It has been a good clean camp from a discipline standpoint and understanding just to be in a good competitive position,” Venables said. “A lot of pre-snap understanding. You see a bunch of young guys that have grown up and improved with their confidence, improved with their understanding, improved with their technique, just playing within the system, and letting the system help them.

“So, it has been very pleasing to see that discipline show up in live situations.”

Clemson’s starting defensive tackles – Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis – get the most pub, but Venables likes what he’s seen out of the rest of the depth chart.

"Between Ruke (Orhorhoro), Tre (Williams), E.T. (Reuben), and Darnell (Jefferies), those guys in particular in have done really, really well. Made improvement,” Venables said. “Just have to get them to be consistent, every-day players as far as showing up, being healthy, and all of those little things it takes to be good players. But they've really matured and have made a ton of improvement fundamentally and being physical.

"Ruke, Tre, and ET are very athletic. They are big bodies and have some twitch to them. They have made a lot of good plays through camp."

Another group that has shown improvement? The cornerbacks.

"Been super pleased with the corners. That position, a lot of those guys can get dinged up over the course of a year. You know, they're kind of like those race cars where everything has to be just right or they're not running the right way,” Venables said. "They've had a tremendous camp. They've been ultra-consistent, great coverage, zone, man, run support, showing up every day, great fundamentals. Just excited to see that transition to the field. As a position group, corners might be the most improved from the spring to where we are right now."

The Tigers appear to be set at starter at safety with veterans Lannden Zanders and Nolan Turner, but watch out for Texas native Andrew Mukuba, who has had a great fall camp.

"He's driven and very passionate to earn a spot on the team," Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn said. "He's very confident in his ability but he's also very humble. He's definitely a guy who can find a place in the lineup. He's going to continue to improve and learn the defense. Physically, he. can play man coverage and he can knock your head off. He's a good tackler. He's physical."

Mukuba can even play corner if needed.

“He's going to play both (safety and corner)," Venables said. "Literally, like every single practice, he'll play both. He's got to be a swing guy for us. He's back to full health and setting some (personal records) in the weight room."

At linebacker, Skalski, Baylon Spector and Trenton Simpson provide experience and athleticism (and physicality), but Venables likes what he’s seen out of the backups, including Kane Patterson, Sergio Allen, LaVonta Bentley, and freshmen Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter.

One insider told me that he’s seen the defense go three-deep at every position without much, if any, drop-off.

A Brent Venables defense is always fun to watch, and this group might resemble the 2018 group that danced and sacked its way to a title. And it all starts in Charlotte with Georgia.

