Peach State quarterback Gavin Owens working hard to earn scholarship offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Gavin Owens is no stranger to head coach Dabo Swinney’s camps, but this year Owens arrived on campus on a mission to make the coaches take notice. Owens (6-4, 207) is a 2025 quarterback prospect who has local ties and played his freshman season at Piedmont (SC) Wren before transferring to Rabun Gap (GA) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Owens looks different than he did even a year ago. “I've cut a little weight, I've been getting lean, I've been trying to add some muscle on and cut down body fat, which has been working,” Owens said. “I’ve also been in the gym trying to get faster and add to my speed.” In the past, Owens has worked with former Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, but this year he worked with new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. “It was good. It was a great experience being with him,” Owens said. “I got some words from him, and he already knew of me and when I’ve been to Clemson. I enjoyed him talking to me. He seems like a great person. He's uplifting. He has a lot of excitement.” Owens has traveled all over the map this summer – he’s had trips to Clemson, Mercer, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Old Dominion, Florida, and Cincinnati and will be at Virginia Tech this week. “It's good, it's good getting around and seeing different atmospheres and different environments and seeing how different coaches coach, like my position quarterbacks,” Owens said. “It's also good getting to share words with each other and getting to know each other and creating relationships and just seeing different campuses and different lifestyles and see if it’s good for me.” Owens has offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, and Virginia Tech, among others, and now Florida is starting to show interest and has opened the lines of communication. If Clemson doesn’t take a quarterback in the 2024 class, the coaches might take two in 2025. The Tigers already have one on board in Blake Hebert, who committed last week. If the Tigers were to offer Owens, what would it mean? “It would mean a lot to me, and they would be on top,” he said. “I've been waiting on it, and I've been working my butt off to earn it in camp. It would mean a lot to me. I am not going to beg for an offer, but it was my dream school growing up, and it is what it is. So, I'm gonna try to earn it.”

