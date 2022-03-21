Peach State linebacker invited by Goodwin to campus recaps visit
Jadon Perlotte was invited by Clemson’s linebackers coach and defensive coordinator, Wes Goodwin, to attend Clemson’s junior day festivities last weekend.

Perlotte is a 2025 Linebacker prospect from Buford (GA). His impressive performances as an inside linebacker are already grabbing the attention of schools like Clemson. He has received offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas, to name a few.

During his time on campus, Perlotte was impressed by Dabo Swinney’s message and approach to coaching.

“He’s (Swinney) all about the guys. He does stuff way different than I've ever seen other schools do,” Perlotte told TigerNet. “Some schools are worried about the combine results, but Coach Swinney’s about whoever can play the best.”

Perlotte also spent time with Goodwin and was asked what Goodwin’s message to him.

“Don’t settle for nothing less. Keep getting better,” Perlotte said.

Standing at 6’3” and 195-pounds, Perlotte says he fits what Goodwin is looking for in a linebacker: fast and physical.

“I love to hit. I love being physical,” says Perlotte.

While on his visit, Perlotte watched practice and said that linebackers Barrett Carter and Trenton Simpson caught his eye.

“Coach Goodwin does very good with the linebackers and they’re very well organized and they’re very versatile,” Perlotte said. “Trenton Simpson and Barrett Cater (really stood out). Seeing them play and their ability to play wherever on the field really caught my attention.”

Moving forward, the young recruit looks to visit Georgia and Miami. He’s also planning to set up a visit to Oklahoma.

With plenty of time between now and National Signing Day 2025, Perlotte is looking forward to what’s to come and plans to stay in touch with Clemson.

