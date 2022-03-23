Peach State corner with offer plans to keep coming back to Clemson

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

One of Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed’s top targets for this recruiting cycle wants to keep coming back to campus.

Colton Hood is a 3-star 2023 cornerback out of McDonough (GA) Eagles Landing Christian Academy who is ranked as the No. 601 overall prospect and No. 53 cornerback in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

Clemson offered Hood after he attended the Tigers’ second junior day of the year — the Spring Elite Day weekend before last. Michigan St. offered earlier this week and joins 22 other programs that have offered, including Clemson, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina and many more.

The visit was about more than football, according to Hood.

“It went really well,” he said. “What stood out to me was the PAW Journey and talking about life after football and how it would prepare me for my future if I'm fortunate enough to make it to the NFL or not.”

Hood was also able to watch one of the Tigers’ spring practices, and he watched Reed coach the corners. Reed coached Hood’s uncle – Reed Roderick Hood when they both were with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2003-2006.

“I saw the corners and they looked pretty good,” Hood said. “I wanted to get out there and compete. I liked seeing the way Coach Reed coaches. He coached my uncle when was in the NFL so it was pretty unique to see him and possibly get the opportunity to be coached by him.”

Reed’s message was simple – keep making your way back to Clemson.

“He told me that even after they offer me there will be a lot of schools coming after me so to take my time with my recruitment and to keep coming back,” Hood said. “He kept talking about how Clemson is a family and how they treat their players with the utmost respect.

“I will be back for the spring game but I might come back sooner, I don't know.”

What does a Clemson offer mean?

“It makes me feel special, but at the same time I know I've worked for this,” Hood said. “I've been training my whole life for this. It's like, 'Ok, yeah, I'm one of those few guys but I have to keep working because it's not over with. I haven't made it to where I want to be.”

A decision could come sooner rather than later.

“I plan on making a decision in late June but right now it's not looking like I'll be able to by then,” Hood said. “Clemson is definitely up there in my top five.”