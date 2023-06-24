Peach State athlete checks out Clemson, talks with both Garrett Riley and Nick Eason

David Hood

Darrell “Duke” Johnson is fairly certain a Clemson offer is on the way, but whether it will it be as a quarterback, a cornerback, a safety, or an athlete is the big unknown. Johnson (6-1, 200) is a 2025 4-star athlete out of Eastman (GA) Dodge County who holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, South Carolina, Oregon, and Virginia Tech among others. Johnson was a visitor for head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp. “I liked the visit a lot. I liked the vibe and everything,” Johnson told TigerNet. “I talked to the coaches and they showed a lot of love. They showed me around and there was a lot of love. I watched some of the camp, then took pictures, and then they showed us around. We sat down to eat and then we went downtown. And then we went back and watched more of the camp.” Some schools see Johnson as a quarterback, others as a corner or safety, while others see a linebacker or even running back. However, Clemson is trying to decide where Johnson fits in. “I know they like me, but I think they are trying to figure it out,” Johnson said. “I think they are going to offer me as an athlete, maybe a safety or a corner. I think I can play safety or corner there. I think they are going to offer me coming up soon. We are going to keep in touch and get to know each other. I’ve been hearing a lot from Clemson and they came to my school.” Johnson spent time with new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley before spending time with area recruiter Nick Eason. “I thought very highly of him (Riley) and I think he thinks highly of me,” Johnson said. “He’s very smart, and I think together we could do some big things if I was to commit there.” Eason also made an impression. “I like him. We’ve been in contact several times since the end of the school year,” Johnson said. “He got me on campus and we talked and chilled, and then I watched him work out the d-linemen. He is a really cool guy.” What would a Clemson offer mean? “They would be right there with Alabama and Florida St. in my top three or four,” Johnson. “I will probably make a decision sometime in my junior season. And I want to make another trip, maybe to Florida St. in July, and then I am done with visits.” Where my tiger fans at? 🐅🐅@ClemsonFB @CoachEason1 @PaulStrelowTI @TajhB10 @RustyMansell_ @MohrRecruiting pic.twitter.com/mnzTzSSOl9 — Darrell “ Duke “Johnson. 4️⃣⭐️ (@DarrelljohnsonD) June 10, 2023

