Parks on freshman tackle Blake Miller: 'He's trying to knock a dude's head off'

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – One of Clemson’s talented freshman offensive linemen is making a push for a starting spot.

Last year’s starting right tackle, Walker Parks, met with the media following Thursday’s practice at Jervey Meadows and said that he’s been taking half of his reps at tackle and half of his reps at right guard. Why? Freshman Blake Miller is making a push to play right away.

Miller is a 6-6, 317-pounder out of Strongsville (OH) who came to Clemson as one of the top-ranked tackles in the nation. In 352 pass attempts as a junior and senior, Miller didn’t allow a sack from his left tackle spot. He enrolled last January and took part in spring practice, turning heads even then, and has continued to impress during the early part of fall camp.

Parks said he moved inside a few days ago.

"Started about two days ago working inside. Did some of it in the spring too,” Parks said. "Every year we have to find the best five and the next five. So just seeing who the best five available is. In recent years we've had a five that can run out there, but haven't had a five that could run out there next if somebody gets hurt or goes down. Right now, we are just cross-training everybody to see what happens. Day 1 (of the season), I might go out there at guard, might go out there at tackle. Just see how it all shakes out.

"I'll play whatever you need me to. Just cross-training a little bit first in case something happens, or I might go out there at guard first, you never know. We'll see who the best five is."

Parks said Miller is almost ready for the big time and came in looking old and ready to play.

"Blake came in in January, and we had to check his birth certificate because we thought he was 25 years old,” Parks said. “That might be the most developed freshman we've ever seen. Out-lifting dudes and out-running dudes. Blake is more than ready-- maybe not for game day right now, but he's going to be more than ready. He's a great player. He's smart, picks things up fast, and he's physical."

Miller is the strong, silent type.

"He doesn't say a word. He goes about his own business,” Parks said. “But his physicality is unmatched. He's out here finishing dudes. I mean, that's the thing— you don't have to be perfect. It's not always going to be pretty playing offensive line. You aren't going to have a perfect block and drive them 10 yards.

"He's trying to knock a dude's head off. And the fact he can do it as a freshman is extremely impressive. He just turned 18."

As for Parks, he said he’s trying to make sure he’s ready at guard if he’s needed.

"My technique is a little sloppy right now because I haven't played it the past few years. I can play whatever they put me at, I will watch film and learn it,” he said. “Right now I think the best thing is Blake came in (from high school) at right tackle, so if that's his spot, if we need a guy at right tackle that can go out there and do it, then put him there. Don't ask him to learn two spots right away. Have him focus on one spot. I know the game a little bit better because I've been here longer so I can kind of pick up on a little of both and the transition inside would be a little smoother for me."