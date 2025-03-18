Page on pro dreams: 'I’ll finally know my work paid off when I get my name called'

CLEMSON - Stepping on the scale as a freshman, hearing 395, and his journey to here. Clemson defensive tackle Payton Page is dedicated to being a football player and made sure to get into shape to be able to pursue that dream. “Right when I got on the scale, and Dabo yelled out 395, I said, ‘Oh my God. I can’t compete at 395.’ I know what I can do and I felt like I was real cocky coming in. I was really (highly) recruited,” Page said. “So, I came in thinking I (did not have) to lose (any) weight and then, I got humbled really fast when I heard that 395 and I met (Clemson defensive linemen) Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro. They really put me under their wing during that process.” When he arrived at the NFL Combine at the beginning of March, Page’s official weight was 290 pounds, which was slightly under his goal. At Clemson Pro Day a few weeks later, Page got his weight back up to 300 pounds which is just about where he feels his ideal weight is. Page was not initially invited to the combine, but enjoyed his experience once he was able to go. “I didn’t know I was going to the combine. I was a late invite. So, when I got invited to the combine, everybody told me it was going to be dreadful. I’ll be up 24/7. We (are) up 24/7 at Clemson, so I don’t really care, so I was there to enjoy the process,” Page said. “Some of the teams didn’t know I was 400 pounds. So, telling them, they were very surprised and I could tell they were a little more interested because they know how bad I wanted it and how bad I worked to get here.” Page had a good showing at the combine with a vertical jump of 33 inches and a broad jump of nine feet eight inches. Clemson’s Pro Day offered him an additional chance to show NFL scouts what he is capable of and the value he will bring to an NFL team. His 40-yard dash time was decent for a player his size: 5.13 seconds. He was also able to bench press 225 pounds for 27 consecutive reps. “I feel like I did pretty good. I was moving around pretty good. I felt confident in my movement. Overall, I feel like I had a good day. I wish I could have run a little faster, get in the fours. But, I felt great today,” Page said. “I feel like I’ve been working on all my things I needed to work on. (For example), I had bad extension during the season. I had bad playing with my hands and the whole offseason, I’ve been working on that while working on my 40 and 40 drills. So, I’ve been working on my weaknesses too, not really focusing on my strengths right now.” Page had the opportunity to speak with all 32 teams between the combine and Pro Day. That is quite a feat for a player with his draft stock, as he is not currently projected to be drafted, according to the NFL Mock Draft Database. Speaking to these teams may have changed that, especially given his drive and determination to play football and never be outworked. “I’m not going to be out-worked. If any vets are on the team, I don’t care. I’ll out-work anybody that’s in my position group. I’m coming in for competition. I’m not coming in to make friends at first. I’m here to make brothers and knowing they are here to compete as well,” Page said. “I’m really fundamentally sound. I feel like I’m one of the top d-tackles in the draft fundamentally and I’ve been telling every team that and they honestly (have) been telling me that same way (because) they (are) now just getting into my tape (because) how low my production was. So, now they (are) watching it. Now they understand, but now all I got to do is prove a point … I feel like I’ll finally know my work paid off when I get my name called.”

