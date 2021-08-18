Orhorhoro thankful to play football, uses energy to 'brighten the mood' in any room

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

If it was up to Ruke Orhorhoro’s parents, the lengthy redshirt sophomore wouldn't even be playing football right now. Instead, the Michigan native would likely be displaying his talents over inside of Littlejohn Coliseum on the hardwood court.

Orhorhoro didn't take the path of most of his Clemson teammates to arrive on campus. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Orhorhoro spent his first nine years living in the African country before moving to Michigan as a young boy. Orhorhoro was no small child growing up, sprouting up to 6-foot-3 by the time he was a sophomore in high school.

Attending River Rouge High School in Michigan, Orhorhoro led the basketball team as the point guard in both his freshman and sophomore seasons before meeting with the football coaches a few weeks after his team lost in the state playoffs. A meeting Orhorhoro says changed his life.

“I always wanted to play football, but never got the chance to because my parents were always scared,” Orhorhoro said. “They finally let me when I got older though. The school I went to my freshman year didn’t have a football team and I transferred to River Rouge and a coach came up to me after a state basketball championship game and told me he wanted me to play for him.”

The transition period from basketball to football wasn't easy for Orhorhoro, having to change positions a few times until he found that spot on the defensive line where he still calls home.

“I tried out wide receiver at first,” said Orhorhoro. “We found out real fast that I couldn’t catch. We tried out linebacker, but found out that defensive line was the best spot for me.”

It’s a bit of a surprise that Orhorhoro's parents wouldn't let him play football with the fact that three of his extended family members were already making a name for themselves around the area. Orhorhoro’s three cousins Michael Ojemudia (Iowa), Mario Ojemudia (Michigan) and Ovie Oghoufo (Notre Dame) have played college football or are still playing at the college ranks. Michael Ojemudia saw his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he was another key reason that Orhorhoro was able to snap up a football helmet.

“It was really my cousins that convinced them,” Orhorhoro said. “I had cousins that played for Michigan and Iowa and my mom saw the success they were having. When they saw them playing in high school I would always tell them ‘I want to be like my cousins, I want to be like my cousins,’ so they finally let me play.”

After an injury in the opening game of the season against Wake Forest last season, Orhorhoro only appeared in four games and was credited with only 33 snaps last year. The time off the field helped him prepare mentally for this season, something he says he won’t take for granted.

“That was one of the biggest things for me when coming back from injury, getting my mind right,” said Orhorhoro. “Knowing more formations and tendencies and knowing what offenses are going to do. That was what really helped me off the field and made the game slow down for me once I got back on the field.”

When asked about what his strengths are that he brings to the Clemson football team, Orhorhoro didn’t give a football answer at first, but instead, he said he wants to be the guy that can give his teammates and coaches a laugh when they need.

“I always want to brighten the mood in a room,” Orhorhoro said. “I tease guys and try to make them have a better day. On the field, my strengths are rushing the passer and now I’m getting better at stopping the run and stuff like that.”

Both cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and fellow defensive lineman KJ Henry said that while Orhorhoro is a mood-lifter. He is also one of the best trash talkers on the team. We’ll see how much trash-talking the defensive tackle does inside of Bank of America Stadium on September 4th when the Tigers open their season against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.