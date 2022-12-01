Orhorhoro ready to 'leave it all out on the field' against Heels

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Playoff hopes dashed last week, the ACC Championship is still important and an Orange Bowl spot is on the line for the Tigers. Redshirt junior defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro says that the team is focused on taking on the Tar Heels this coming Saturday (8 p.m./ABC).

“We’re still focused on this season, still have some games left to play. So, we’ll just be in the now right now,” Orhorhoro said. “I’m really excited to play them. They’ve got a real explosive offense. Everything starts up front, so we as a (defensive) line just have to accept the challenge and get pressure on the quarterback and just do our job.”

Orhorhoro says there was more they could have done in last week's 31-30 loss to the Gamecocks.

“We left a lot out there. Like I said, things don’t always go the way you want them to go. But, there’s just so much we can learn from … Not the kind of year we wanted, but there’s so much more football to play,” Orhorhoro said. “We let a lot of fans down, and we’re just looking forward to giving them smiles this Saturday.”

The Tigers currently sit with 10 wins; in fact, they have not finished with under 10 wins since 2010. Orhorhoro reflected on Clemson's success as a program lately.

“It’s hard to win. People forget that sometimes. It’s so hard to win. If it was easy, then everyone would be doing it,” Orhorhoro said. “That’s why I cherish the losses as much as I cherish the wins; it gives me a deeper appreciation and a deeper sense of what it’s like. Being at home last year knowing we could have been in it, but we didn’t handle business. It’s just given me a deeper appreciation and to leave it all out on the field this Saturday.”

Orhorhoro, who was honored on Senior Day, has played four seasons with Clemson and while he could come back next year, he says that he is still undecided on his future at Clemson. Nonetheless, he said that the bonds he has made will last “for the rest of our lives.”

The team is focused on the here and now, playing ACC player of the year freshman quarterback Drake Maye under the Bank of America Stadium lights. Maye is not only the most accurate passer in the ACC, but he is also also a dual-threat. His passing touchdowns, combined with his rushing touchdowns, have made him first in the ACC in scores responsible for with 41.