Order Restored: Clemson defense is dominant in rivalry win, Tigers have won eight of nine

David Hood by Senior Writer -

COLUMBIA – Order has been restored in the rivalry thanks to Clemson’s defense and a big day from kicker Jonathan Weitz. Weitz kicked three field goals and Clemson’s defense scored on a fumble return while holding South Carolina to season-lows in total yards, passing yards, and points in a 16-7 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 80,172. Clemson has now won eight of the last nine in the rivalry. The Tigers had won seven in a row before losing last season. Clemson’s offense was unable to dent the endzone but rushed for 221 yards while controlling the clock most of the night. Clemson improves to 8-4 overall and now awaits a bowl bid, while South Carolina falls to 5-7 and will likely not make a bowl game. Clemson’s defense held South Carolina to 169 total yards. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was just 16-of-32 for 112 yards and an interception. The seven points were also a season-low. South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette had six receptions for 68 yards but was largely ineffective. The Gamecocks averaged just 2.4 yards per play and were just 2-of-13 on third down. Phil Mafah had 19 carries for 89 yards and Will Shipley had 15 carries for 80 yards for the Tigers, who played conservative on offense after it was evident the Gamecocks weren’t going to move the ball on the defense. The Tigers took advantage of a Gamecock miscue to get on the board early. South Carolina gained 18 yards on the opening play of the game, but on the second play quarterback Spencer Rattler threw the ball to Xavier Legette that was dropped. The offensive players acted as if it was an incomplete pass, but Clemson safety Khalil Barnes picked it up at the 42 and raced untouched for the score. It was ruled a lateral – held up after review – and Clemson led 7-0 just two plays into the contest. Two drives later, the Gamecocks responded with a long scoring drive, capping it with a one-yard run by Luke Doty on fourth-and-goal, tying the game at 7-7. The Tigers then put together an 11-play 42-yard drive and Jonathan Weitz snuck a 50-yard field goal across the crossbar for a 10-7 Clemson lead. Clemson’s defense shut down the Gamecocks in the second quarter, but all the Tigers could manage was a 49-yard field goal from Weitz and Clemson led 13-7 at intermission. The Tigers opened the second half with a big play – 39 yards to Tyler Brown to the South Carolina 31- but Clemson once again had to settle for a Weitz field goal. Weitz nailed it from 42 yards out, and Clemson led 16-7 early in the third quarter. Both teams traded ineffective possessions and punts the rest of the way, but South Carolina had one last gasp. The Gamecocks moved the ball to their own 31 with just over four minutes remaining, but Rattler’s fourth down pass to Luke Doty fell incomplete, and the Tigers were able to run out the clock.

