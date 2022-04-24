Older, wiser Sheridan Jones having fun with leadership role

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Sheridan Jones is at his best when he’s playing loose and having fun, and now that he’s having fun again, the sky is the limit.

Jones feels like he’s been around forever – but the 2019 season was his first for the Tigers, and he played 140 snaps over 14 games in mostly backup duty. His snap totals increased to 300 in 2020 and 415 in 2021, and he enters 2022 credited with 52 tackles (1.5 for loss), eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 855 defensive snaps over 38 games (11 starts).

Jones, who will likely start at one of the two corner spots, told TigerNet recently that he can’t believe how fast the time has gone.

"It's crazy, just seeing how fast time really goes by," Jones said. "One day I was a freshman and now I'm the oldest in the room. It was crazy. Just hearing coach Swinney really say that the days are long but the years are short, that's really hitting home, this year."

Jones excelled over the second half of the 2021 season, and he said it’s all about having fun.

"I just had to get back to really being me," Jones said. "You know, I mean, having fun back on the field and just making plays and honestly just worried about myself not worrying about what anybody else is saying. Coaches, fans, players, anyone. Just being me, worrying about myself and just having fun with it."

During his time on campus, there have always been more experienced players ahead of him, but now Jones stands as the senior voice in a young group that is looking his way for leadership.

"I've always been kind of a lead by example guy," Jones said. "So, I'm always trying to do extra work, get those guys in the film room and things like that. I know one thing I wanted to work on was being more vocal. So, I'm trying to make sure I open up and tell them, 'Do this, make sure you don't do that.' Just basically putting them under my wing and putting everybody in the best position possible to be successful."

Corners coach Mike Reed said he won’t hesitate to ask more of Jones than he does the other players.

“I understand not everybody is a vocal leader, but for me, I’ve got to push buttons,” Reed said. “It’s like they say with a rubber band: You never know how strong a rubber band is until you pull it, right? I’m going to pull that rubber band. So, I’m going to ask him to do more. It’s part of being here. He’s been through the wringer, so it’s now, hey, let’s bring those other guys with us. You’re only as good as your weakest link, so we’ve got to pull other guys with us.

“A lot of times with younger kids, they don’t believe what they see. They second guess. Whereas an old guy, you’ve already seen it, so let’s go. Don’t hesitate. Believe in what you see and go get it.”

Jones is working on finding his voice.

“As far as sending people back as far as mat drills and stuff like that, I wasn’t really the guy to speak up,” Jones said. “But I feel like when you’re the older guy in the room, you’ve got to be that guy. You’ve got to set the tone for everybody else and let them know what’s right from wrong and what should we be doing more and what should we be doing less? That’s one thing I really just wanted to make sure I did.

“I’m trying to make sure I open up and tell them do this and make sure you do that. Basically putting them under my wing and putting everybody in the best position possible to be successful.”