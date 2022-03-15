Offers continue to go out for 2023 recruiting cycle

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The offers continue to go out for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The Clemson coaching staff handed out three scholarship offers during a special junior day Saturday when several prominent targets were in town, and that continued Monday when two more prospects were offered.

One went to defensive end Colton Vasek (6-6 230) of Austin (TX) Westlake (a former teammate of 2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik) and the other to offensive tackle Roderick Kearney (6-4 300) of Orange Park (FL).

Kearney visited Clemson with his coach, the first of several visits for him this week. He spent much of his time with offensive line coach Thomas Austin and area recruiter CJ Spiller. Getting the offer, Kearney said, was just part of a great day for him with the Tigers.

“I had a great experience overall,” Kearney said. “The coaching staff, and the atmosphere was out of this world. The fanbase is crazy. The campus is crazy. Coach Austin is recruiting me the hardest, and Coach Spiller, they just like my all-around game. They say I can be a next level player the way I move. I can play anywhere. Not specifically one position.”

Austin, of course, is in his first season as the Tigers’ offensive line coach, and he’s meeting some of these offensive line recruits for the first time. But Kearney said he already has a very comfortable relationship with Austin.

“It feels like I’ve known him for the longest,” Kearney said. “He’s a great dude, a great guy.”

Clemson has jumped with the likes of North Carolina, Florida State, Oregon, LSU, Georgia, UCF, Michigan, Florida, Arkansas, Miami, Rutgers and Cincinnati. The offer from Clemson throws the Tigers right into the hunt.

“I don’t have any type of No. 1 or No. 2, none of that,” Kearney said. “Clemson is a great place and they could possibly be up there if I did have a list.”

Kearney will stay on the road this week. Tuesday he will visit Georgia. Wednesday he plans to see Arkansas. Saturday he will be at Florida. And at some point this week, he plans to drive through Tuscaloosa to see the Alabama campus though the school is on spring break and the coaches are away.