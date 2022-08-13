Offensive line is the talk of Clemson camp to date

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson’s offensive line won the day during Saturday’s stadium scrimmage, another step in the right direction for a group that has been much-maligned the last few years.

Head coach Dabo Swinney told the media that the offense won the day, especially the offensive line. He said that it’s a group that only reads about how bad they’ve been and they’ve got a lot to prove this season. We spoke with offensive lineman Walker Parks Friday, and he said that new line coach Thomas Austin is repping players at different spots, working to get the best five on the field at once.

"Every year we have to find the best five and the next five. So just seeing who the best five available is. In recent years we've had a five that can run out there but haven't had a five that could run out there next if somebody gets hurt or goes down,” Parks said. “Right now, we are just cross-training everybody to see what happens. Day 1 (of the season), I might go out there at guard, might go out there at tackle. Just see how it all shakes out.

"I'll play whatever you need me to. Just cross-training a little bit first in case something happens, or I might go out there at guard first, you never know. We'll see who the best five is."

Parks has been taking half of his reps at right guard – a natural position for him – because of the emergence of freshman tackle Blake Miller. Swinney said Saturday that Miller is pushing for a spot.

"We're just trying to get the best five (offensive linemen)," Swinney said. "It's not really about Walker as much as it is about Blake Miller. Who's the fifth-best guy? Is it Blake? We know Walker's in there. ... We've got some flexibility. If it means moving him over to guard because Blake is our fifth-best guy, then that's what we do.

“Blake and (true freshman) Collin (Sadler) are going to help us. I can tell y'all right now, they're both going to play. They're ready."

Swinney said that center Will Putnam has stood out.

“Putnam has been excellent," Swinney said. "Probably the thing I'm most pleased with is our snaps. ... It's been really, really good."

Parks agreed.

"I think he's had one bad snap (in camp) and it was my fault because I made a late call so he messed up the snap. In high school, he was a two-time state champion in wrestling, so he is used to that one-on-one, especially if we go against that Okie front. He's ready for that and built for that, he's done it 100 times. I think him moving to center was a really good transition."

Back to Parks – he said he is working every day to pick up the nuances of right guard again.

"My technique is a little sloppy right now because I haven't played it the past few years. I can play whatever they put me at, I will watch film and learn it,” Parks said. “Right now I think the best thing is Blake came in (from high school) at right tackle, so if that's his spot, if we need a guy at right tackle that can go out there and do it, then put him there. Don't ask him to learn two spots right away. Have him focus on one spot. I know the game a little bit better because I've been here longer so I can kind of pick up on a little of both and the transition inside would be a little smoother for me."

Parks said he is thrilled with his weight at 314 pounds.

"Definitely happy with it. Last year's camp I came in at 305 but lost weight because I didn't know how to keep that weight on,” he said. “So I was playing the season like 300, 297, somewhere in that window. Right now I'm in the window of 312 to 315. Learning how to manage my weight.

“Definitely If I move inside I need to be heavier, but even on the edge need to be heavier to handle my own. As long as I keep working on my quickness and don't lose my speed and still get blocks in space and move my feet fast, then I think the more weight the better, as long as it's lean mass. Which it is. I feel a lot better heavier."

Parks also lauded the play of Tristan Leigh.

"Tristan looks like a whole different player. He came into Clemson with a little bit of bad weight,” Parks said. “I think he got too heavy in high school, but he lost that weight and re-gained muscle. He looked really good in the spring and looks even better now. He's working strictly at left tackle.

"His technique has gotten a lot better, and his want-to is ridiculous. I mean, he's one of the top guys we have in terms of effort and wanting to get the job done too. Tristan Leigh is going to be a dog in a few years."