Offensive line building depth, more physical mentality for 2021 season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Dabo Swinney is realistic. Walker Parks is pissed. Matt Bockhorst is disappointed. Add all of that together and you have the feelings about how the Tigers’ offensive line performed last season. However, all agree that the line should be significantly better in 2021.

As we’ve noted in a few of our practice briefs, practice has had a different intensity than anything we saw last spring and the players have said that last season’s loss to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl has spurred an aggressive and physical mindset heading into 2021.

Swinney said that the pandemic was costly to an offensive line that was breaking in four new starters and needed time to develop.

“There's a big difference. I work out but I ain't training. And so we missed all of April, May, June from being able to train,” Swinney said. “Unfortunately for us, we had a critical position on our team, the position that needs the most development, and so much of that comes in the offseason in the weight room training properly and skills and drills and in-person meetings, and leaders being able to put their hands on guys and bring them along. We just didn't get that developmental time. Our five starters were pretty much able to play every week, we were fortunate. We just didn't have the type of depth we needed.

"We weren't as good as we needed to be at the end of the season. Thought we did some good things early on, but thought we got worn down a little bit and didn't have the championship type depth we needed."

Parks is looking to step in at the left tackle spot vacated by Jackson Carman, and he is using the disappointment of last season to fuel his drive.

"We weren't that dominant," Parks said. "So that's definitely something that we've been talking about and working on this year. You know, it pisses me off and the other guys off too. It's definitely very frustrating. But you know...we didn't execute many games. I don't think that we do all the other beatings that we took from people, but at the same time, we did deserve to take them because of our performance. And we didn't really give our teammates a fair opportunity from our performance."

Parks then said he had a message for the fans.

"One thing that I have to say to the fan base," Parks said. "Because that's a big question and discussions every talks about the offensive line here every day...I promise you one thing we're trying and we're. We're not trying we're going to, we're going to develop we're going to be a lot better.

"The mindset has definitely changed. We're working towards a goal right now. Like I said, it's still early, we're still developing and learning how to communicate with this new offensive line and developing but I promise you one thing that's not gonna be part of this year.”

Bockhorst is one of the leaders and isn’t afraid to speak his mind and said last season was frustrating.

“Obviously, I think that’s kind of a widely-known sentiment that people have been somewhat critical of the offensive line play over the past season, and as Walker mentioned, I would say some of that is definitely warranted,” Bockhorst said. "I’ve had the chance to go look back at the film throughout the season. I think we started off well. If you look at the first couple games, including the Miami game, I think we did very well – communication and all those things – and then throughout the season, it just becomes very inconsistent. Obviously, Notre Dame was a tale of two games. We came out and played very well in the run game against Pittsburgh, and then maybe not-so-well against Ohio State. So, it’s definitely frustrating for me.”

As a leader, he wants to be proud of his guys.

“As an older guy, I put a lot of time and effort into this, and it’s something that matters to me,” he said. “I care about it and I take pride in it, and I know that every day I’m working to make sure that I get better and correct the things that need to be corrected and also bring along the young guys so that we do have the support and maybe some more depth that we didn’t have last year.”

Bockhorst knows the team will go only as far as the offensive line takes it.

“At the end of the day, it would be very easy for me to say, ‘Well, we didn’t have the depth’ or ‘We didn’t have a full offseason’ or ‘I wasn’t healthy’ and point to those reasons as to why we maybe didn’t play as well as we should have,” Bockhorst said. “But at the end of the day, that doesn’t really matter what the reason is, what’s a legitimate reason and what’s not.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t play as well as we were capable of playing, as well as we were required to play. So, moving forward, we’re really trying to instill a mindset that we need to get better, and the team’s only going to go as far as we’re going to take them, and obviously that was evident this past season, obviously not finishing where we wanted to finish.”