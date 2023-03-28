Offensive coaches feel like freshmen, but they're excited about new scheme prospects

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - With a new offensive coordinator comes a new scheme for not only the players, but also for the coaches. Running backs coach CJ Spiller and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham have both enjoyed learning Garrett Riley’s new system and believe the players have enjoyed it as well. Coming from the TCU Horned Frogs, Riley brings a completely different mentality than under previous coordinator Brandon Streeter. While Streeter had a wide variety of plays, Riley has fewer calls and focuses more on performing the plays to perfection so that even if the opponent knows what you are going to do, they cannot stop you. It is a learning curve for the coaches, however, but due to the success Riley has had throughout his career, the learning curve is worth it. “Obviously, it’s new,” Spiller said. “So it was just all about just really learning terminology. Obviously, we watched some TCU film, kind of just get a background foundation on what was being ingrained.” “You feel like a freshman a little bit,” Grisham said. “As a staff you’re sitting there and you’re, everything’s new and you’re learning new signals and, you know, I think we’re excited that, you know, Garrett has had great success with his scheme with his offense.” This new scheme is open, allowing the coaches and the players to have a lot of input. Having a scheme with so much flexibility would seem to allow the players to develop their football IQs more, preparing them to play at the next level. “A lot of freedom for the quarterbacks and even for the receivers and backs,” Grisham said. “I think the guys are excited. I think we’re all excited to learn something new.” The next season is looking promising for the Tigers. Even though this system is a change, the players are picking it up. Last year under Riley, TCU had a Heisman runner-up in Max Duggan. Perhaps Cade Klubnik can also take that step in his time with Riley, or maybe even be the first Tiger to win the Heisman. Besides, this scheme seems to fit Klubnik’s style of play well. “I mean, he’s just one of those just natural leaders so he can take very great command of the offense,” Spiller said. “I think this offense (gives) the quarterback that opportunity, that ability to really take command and really lead toward and be able to do things that you can see on the field.” In addition to providing Klubnik with a more prominent leadership role, the wide receivers will also have the chance to step up their game. Last year was quite the slump for Clemson’s receivers, with only two players (Antonio Williams and Joseph Ngata, who’s declared for the NFL Draft) had over 500 receiving yards; it took until the ACC Championship with Cole Turner to have a receiver with a 100-yard game. It only took four weeks for TCU to have a 100-yard game, and they had a 1,000-yard receiver. The Tigers do have talent at wide receiver and with Klubnik now at quarterback and Riley’s scheme, they should be able to achieve similar success to what TCU achieved in 2022. The same can be said for the running backs. TCU had two solid running backs - Kendre Miller who had 1,399 rushing yards and Emari Demercado with 681 rushing yards. All of the attention for Clemson last year was on Will Shipley, with good reason, as he led the team with 210 carries for 1,202 yards. The next leading rusher was quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (545 yards); running back Phil Mafah had 30 fewer rushing yards than Uiagalelei. But Riley seems to have a knack for developing running back duos, putting Shipley and Mafah in a good position for their future at Clemson.