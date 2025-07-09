Notes on top 2027 Clemson defensive targets as the summer rolls on

Weeks ago, we wrote about some of Clemson's top 2027 targets making headlines this summer. Much has continued to change, and we have notes on some of the Tigers' top prospects, particularly on the defensive side. Starting with 2027 four-star Cooper Witten of Argyle (TX) Liberty Christian, who hasn't reported many offers, but has hauled in plenty of highlights during his local seven-on-seven tour. Witten's unique athleticism and speed allow him to be a problem in these environments, and it gives many programs a chance to see that ability in different ways. Recently, Clemson has continued to be a standout for Witten, with his visit in June still making a strong impression for the rising junior. Witten referred to Clemson as one of the smoothest operations he's ever seen while on campus, pairing that with the impression Tom Allen and Ben Boulware had on him continues to pay dividends weeks later, seemingly. Tennessee, one of Witten's earlier offers, is a top school to watch among the competition for his recruitment. His father, Jason Witten, played for the Volunteers before a legendary career in the NFL, so that will be a hurdle for most teams to overcome, as a familial tie creates an extra layer to this recruitment. Another top defensive target who closed out June with an impressive seven-on-seven tour was 2027 four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey of Birmingham (AL) Oak Mountain, being labeled as one of the top performers at OT7. Aparicio-Bailey was ranked the ninth-best player for the day's two performances, finding himself among some of the top players in the country in the process. When he spoke with TigerNet after his camp visit in June, he noted that Clemson was a school he certainly wanted to come back to, labeling it as must as he narrows down his top schools. He won't have to wait very long, as he will be back for Clemson's opener with LSU. His summer has been relatively busy, giving you an idea of the competition that continues to intensify for his services. Aparicio-Bailey has visited Auburn, Tennessee, and closed things out with LSU, with the Tigers being the most recent trip before his time at OT7. In the midst of several trips, he also received an offer from Michigan, adding another top program to his already impressive list. When it comes to these top targets, the board is still working its way to being finalized. However, these are top targets worth keeping an eye on, as well as those who will likely emerge as top competitors.

